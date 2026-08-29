Leeds v Brentford: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After both sides made winning starts to the Premier League season, Leeds and Brentford will now face each other at Elland Road.

Anton Stach’s late free-kick saw Leeds win 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest, and they also beat the same opponents by a 2-0 scoreline in the Carabao Cup.

Brentford kicked off the season with a brilliant 3-0 win at home to Tottenham, before winning 6-1 away to Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup.

Leeds v Brentford kick-off time

Leeds v Brentford kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, August 30 at Elland Road.

Leeds v Brentford how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 will provide full match commentary.

Leeds team news

After making six changes for the Carabao Cup tie, Daniel Farke is likely to revert to the team that started in the Premier League opener.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is set to make his home debut at Elland Road, and will likely be protected by a back three of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Tarik Muharemovic.

Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and James Justin should be the midfield four, while Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson will play either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Willy Gnonto are yet to feature this season after picking up hamstring injuries in pre-season friendlies, but they are now back in training and could make the matchday squad.

Ilia Gruev has also returned to full training following a more long-term injury, although this game will probably come too soon for the midfielder.

Mateo Joseph remains sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during his loan spell at Mallorca last season.

Brentford team news

Keith Andrews could potentially hand a full debut to new signing El Hadji Malick Diouf, who has arrived from West Ham United in a deal worth up to £40million.

But fellow left-back Keane Lewis-Potter will be hoping to keep his place in the starting line-up after netting the opening goal against Tottenham.

Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins will make up the rest of the back four, with Sepp van den Berg currently dealing with a groin injury.

Club-record signing Mamadou Sangare produced a Man of the Match performance against Tottenham and is part of a midfield three alongside Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen.

Despite missing a penalty against Spurs, Igor Thiago will continue to spearhead the attack, supported by Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade.

Yehor Yarmolyuk should be available despite limping off the pitch against Birmingham City, but Antoni Milambo remains sidelined after suffering a season-ending ACL injury on international duty in October last year.

Leeds v Brentford odds

Leeds are 33/20 to win in front of their home fans and make it six points out of six from their first two Premier League games.

Brentford are 9/5 to take all three points back to London, while the draw is 5/2.

Leeds v Brentford prediction

Four of the six Premier League meetings between Leeds and Brentford have been drawn, and each of the last three have finished level, with the last two ending 0-0.

We’re expecting another low-scoring game between these sides, and under 2.5 goals is available at 10/11.

But there’s too much quality on the pitch for this to be another goalless stalemate, so we’re backing a score draw at 7/2.

Harry Wilson has scored four Premier League goals against Brentford, which is his joint-most against any single opponent in the competition.

He also netted three goals against them in the Championship during a loan spell at Derby County in 2018/19. The Wales international is 3/1 to mark his home debut with yet another goal against the Bees.

Igor Thiago put his missed penalty behind him and came off the bench to score in the Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City.

Only Erling Haaland netted more Premier League away goals than the Brazil international last season, and he is 17/10 to score anytime against Leeds.