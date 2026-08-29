Man Utd v Ipswich Town: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their opening weekend disappointment when they host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

United conceded twice from set-pieces in the first half against a newly promoted Hull City side and were unable to muster any kind of attacking threat to drag themselves back into the game.

Ipswich Town marked their own return to the Premier League by scoring a 90th-minute winner against Sunderland and then won 3-1 against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Man Utd v Ipswich Town kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, August 30 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Ipswich Town how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Following a year-long pursuit, United have now signed Carlos Baleba after agreeing to pay Brighton an initial £65million and another £5million in add-ons.

But fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the Cameroon international in action after he suffered an ankle ligament injury in pre-season.

It is not a long-term issue, and he could make his United debut before the international break at the end of September.

Fellow summer signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans both struggled on their debuts, so one of them may be replaced by Kobbie Mainoo.

At the back, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot look set to return to the starting line-up, with Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven dropping out.

Marcus Rashford replaced Patrick Dorgu at half-time against Hull City, and the winger could now play from the start.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to be named on the bench again, as the striker continues to build his fitness after recovering from a shin injury.

Mason Mount will be back in the matchday squad after recovering from a minor hamstring issue, but Amad is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in training before the Hull City game.

Matthijs de Ligt is close to a return after undergoing surgery on a back injury earlier this year, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee.

Ipswich Town team news

Exequiel Palacios is expected to make his Ipswich Town debut after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a £19.3million deal, although he may have to initially settle for a place on the bench.

Fellow summer signing Florentino Luis could also be in the matchday squad at Old Trafford after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury.

Julio Enciso was withdrawn in the 71st minute against Sunderland after receiving pitchside treatment. But Gary O’Neil eased any concerns after the match, confirming that it was cramp rather than an injury.

The Paraguay international is part of a new-look front four, with Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda out wide and Emersonn leading the line.

Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor remain sidelined after undergoing surgeries at the end of last season, while Ipswich are also without Jaden Philogene due to an ankle injury.

Man Utd v Ipswich Town odds

Despite their defeat on the opening weekend, Man Utd are still favourites to win this match at 4/9.

Ipswich Town are 7/1 to record a shock win at Old Trafford, while the draw is 4/1.

Man Utd v Ipswich Town prediction

When the fixtures for this season were announced, United fans would’ve been happy to face two newly-promoted teams in their opening two games.

But the poor performance against Hull City has quickly punctured the pre-season optimism surrounding Michael Carrick’s side, and it has put a lot of pressure on this game.

United will surely produce a better performance after another week in training, and they have enough quality in the final third to secure all three points.

But United do look weak defensively, conceding four goals against AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly before letting in two first-half goals against Hull.

That leads us to back a United win and both teams to score at 2/1. A 2-1 United victory can be backed at 8/1.

Rashford looked set to leave United this summer, but has been welcomed back into the fold by Carrick and is set to make his first Old Trafford appearance since December 2024.

The winger scored after just 81 seconds the last time he played against Ipswich Town, and is 2/1 to find the back of the net here.

Bruno Fernandes was crowned PFA Players’ Player Of The Year earlier this week following his sensational 2025/26 season. He’s 8/13 to celebrate that achievement by getting a goal or assist against Ipswich.

After Hull City exposed United’s inability to defend set-pieces last week, Ipswich will surely look to follow in their footsteps.

Marcelino Nunez is their set-piece taker and registered eight assists in the Championship last season. He’s 9/1 to get an assist against United.