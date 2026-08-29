Sunderland v Fulham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After learning their Europa League opponents for this season, Sunderland will now turn their attention back to the Premier League when they host Fulham.

Sunderland are looking to get their first points on the board after former Black Cat Jack Clarke scored a 90th-minute winner for Ipswich Town on the opening weekend.

Fulham also started the season with a defeat after losing 3-2 at home to Chelsea, but they did beat Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland v Fulham kick-off time

Sunderland v Fulham kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, August 30 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Fulham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 3 will provide full match commentary.

Sunderland team news

Dayann Methalie has arrived from Toulouse in a £25.6million deal, but the left-back will have to wait for his debut due to a one-match suspension carried over from his time in France.

Fellow new signing Jules Ahoka is available for selection after completing his move from Royal Antwerp, though he may initially have to settle for a role off the bench.

Nordi Mukiele is now fully fit after recovering from a pre-season injury, and looks set to replace Thomas Meunier at right-back.

Omar Alderete has been eased back into the Sunderland team after representing Paraguay at the World Cup and picking up an injury in the round of 16 clash against France.

The centre-back was a second-half substitute against Ipswich and is now in contention to start, with Luke O’Nien set to drop out.

Simon Adingra remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Nilson Angulo will continue on the left flank in his absence after scoring Sunderland’s first goal of the season.

Fulham team news

Club captain Tom Cairney underwent surgery on a minor knee injury earlier this month and won’t be available until after the September international break.

Joachim Andersen missed the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea as he completed a three-match ban carried over from last season.

The centre-back got 62 minutes under his belt against Wimbledon and is expected to start alongside Calvin Bassey at the Stadium of Light.

Fellow centre-back Luc De Fougerolles was forced off with an injury in the Carabao Cup tie and is now a doubt for this fixture.

In midfield, summer signing Shea Charles impressed on his full debut in midweek and is pushing for a first Premier League start.

Josh King will go back into the starting line-up after getting a rest against Wimbledon and will play just behind Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored two goals in his first two appearances for Fulham.

Sunderland v Fulham odds

Sunderland go into this game as slight favourites and are 6/4 to record their first win of the season.

A Fulham win can be backed at 21/10, while the draw is 12/5.

Sunderland v Fulham prediction

Fulham have struggled on the road in 2026, with one win, four draws and five losses from their 10 Premier League away games this calendar year.

But that one away win was at the Stadium of Light in February, as Fulham secured a 3-1 victory to complete a Premier League double over the Black Cats.

Sunderland haven’t beaten the Cottagers since December 2017, so head to the Double Chance market and back Fulham or draw at 4/7.

Sunderland and Fulham both showed defensive vulnerabilities in their opening Premier League game, and that points us towards both teams to score at 4/5.

Garcia has made a brilliant start to his Fulham career following his £34million summer move from Real Madrid. He headed home against Chelsea before coming off the bench to score a brilliant counter-attack goal in the Carabao Cup.

The 22-year-old striker looks full of confidence and is 13/5 to score for Fulham for a third game in a row.

He’s also been the last goalscorer in each of his first two appearances and is 15/2 to finish off the goalscoring at the Stadium of Light.

For Sunderland, Brian Brobbey remains their biggest goal threat and is 21/10 to score anytime against Fulham.