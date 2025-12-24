Nottingham Forest play host to Man City in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester City to the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime with the visitors looking to keep applying pressure in the title race.

Forest have stabilised their position since Sean Dyche’s arrival and sit just outside the relegation zone, but the challenge here is a significant step up.

Recent league results have brought renewed confidence, though Forest remain limited for goals and have struggled to contain top sides.

City arrive two points off the summit and in strong form, with seven consecutive wins across all competitions keeping them firmly in the title conversation.

Pep Guardiola’s side also feature in the early kick-off, again giving them the chance to move ahead of Arsenal before the rest of the weekend unfolds.

The recent head-to-head record heavily favours City, who have dominated this fixture over the past three seasons.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City

Nottingham Forest vs Man City kicks off at 12:30 (UK) on Saturday at the City Ground. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest remain without several senior players, with Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangaré away at AFCON and unavailable for selection.

Chris Wood and Ola Aina are sidelined through injury, while Ryan Yates remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.

Sean Dyche is expected to stick closely to his established XI, with Forest set up to stay compact and rely on transitions.

Nottingham Forest expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) John Victor; Williams, Murillo, Milenković, Savona; Danilo, Anderson; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

Man City team news

Manchester City continue to manage a handful of absences, with Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb, and John Stones all unavailable.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri are also on international duty at AFCON and will miss the trip to Nottingham.

Despite those absentees, Guardiola still has depth across the pitch and is expected to name a strong, settled side.

Man City expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Nico González; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden; Haaland

Nottingham Forest vs Man City stats

– Manchester City have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

– City have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

– Forest sit 17th in the Premier League and have scored 17 goals this season.

– City have scored 41 league goals and conceded just 16.

– Manchester City have won five of the last seven meetings between the sides.

– City have outscored Forest 16–2 across those seven matches.

– Forest have lost five of their last seven league games against top-half opposition.

– City have won three of their last four away league matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City predictions

Forest have improved under Sean Dyche, but this represents a major step up against a Manchester City side firmly in control of their season and still chasing the title.

City arrive on a seven-game winning run in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in their last five, underlining how difficult they have become to break down.

That points toward Manchester City -1 on the Asian handicap at 1/1, with Guardiola’s side well placed to win by a clear margin if they establish control early. Forest’s limited goal output and City’s defensive consistency support that.

Phil Foden remains central to City’s attacking play, often drifting into scoring positions around the box rather than staying wide.

Foden has scored seven goals from 4.04 expected goals, taken 34 shots, and posted 4.56 xG on target, showing both volume and efficiency. He has also added rwo assists, but arguably could have more.

Phil Foden to score or assist at 1/1 looks well supported given his recent output.

Overall, this sets up as a controlled City performance, with the visitors likely to dictate the game and create enough clear chances to win by a margin.