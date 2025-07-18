Like so many other new stadiums, Old Trafford will soon be a bowl rather than four stands.

15-year season tickets, 40% of the capacity going to the corporates and an ‘American-style matchday experiences’ are all part of the new stadium proposals Man Utd have put to their fans.

In March, the club announced plans to build a new stadium which will see the current Old Trafford knocked down. Now, with a date of 2030 set for opening, the club has asked for their fans’ verdicts on a number of measures that could come into effect when the new stadium is up and running.

As revealed by Cheeses Of Nazareth, a Twitter account focused on United ticket details, the club reached out to supporters to take part in discussions about proposals for the new stadium.

Although attendance was reportedly low, the club did set out a number of discussion points.

First up, there was the idea of a long-term season ticket contract which involves paying a large upfront fee to secure your seat for 15 years or more. Purchasing this would also secure your seat from being reallocated should the club decide that was needed.

Another proposal was that 40% of the 100,000-seater stadium would be for hospitality, including ‘premium viewing areas’ on the halfway line.

Speaking of premium, that was a suggestion for a new model of season ticket which would give fans better chances of securing away tickets, access to concerts at the ground and premium stadium areas.

But perhaps the suggestion that would most go against a typical English view of football is the ‘American-style Matchday Experience.’ This would see the concourse extended to include 360-degree screen bars, multiple smaller merchandise outlets instead of a single large megastore and the ability to move around the concourse with your ticket.

This idea is not unique to United with clubs like Tottenham already having such a system in place.

At the time of the stadium’s announcement, co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said he wanted it to be not just the “the world’s greatest football stadium” but also “the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area.”

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” Ratcliffe said.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment, not just during the construction phase, but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete.

“The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

