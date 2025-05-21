A new report has revealed Manchester United’s ‘main reason’ for their decision on whether to sack Ruben Amorim after the Europa League final.

Amorim replaced former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024 and has endured a turbulent few months at the Premier League giants.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon boss was initially keen to wait until this summer to make the move, but he decided to join early after being given an ultimatum by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United‘s board.

The 40-year-old has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as Man Utd’s current squad is not suited to this set-up and performances in the Premier League have been shambolic.

Man Utd’s results under Amorim have been worse than they were under Ten Hag in the league, as they are at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League with one game remaining.

Under Amorim, Man Utd’s best performances have come in the Europa League as they have reached the final.

The Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Wednesday night and this is a massive game, with a trophy, Champions League football and much-needed prize money at stake.

A loss would be disastrous for either side, but a report from The Times claims ‘the noises coming out of United are that Amorim will be in charge next season, regardless of the result of the Europa League final against Tottenham’.

This is partly to do with Amorim’s strong relationship with Ratcliffe, as the co-owner ‘would try to talk him out of walking’ if it came to it ‘because he rates him so highly’.

The report has also lifted the lid on Amorim’s relationship with Ratcliffe, who ‘speak every week by phone’.

It is also noted that they ‘occasionally communicate in a WhatsApp group that contains other senior figures’, with ‘Amorim sharing his thoughts on games in a mini-match report and data is fed into the group too’.

One such message was about Casemiro, who Amorim praised for ‘running 10.5km in the first leg of the semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao, more than any other player’.

Amorim’s ‘man-mangement skills’ are ‘admired’ by United’s hierarchy, with Casemiro going from being an outcast to being ‘close’ to the head coach.

The report also reveals Man Utd’s ‘main reason’ for standing by Amorim. They explain: