Alexander Isak gives ‘green light’ to shock transfer as ‘massive offer’ incoming for Newcastle star

Alexander Isak has reportedly given the ‘green light’ to a shock move away from Newcastle this summer, but not to Liverpool.

The Magpies may well have thought they were out of the woods in regard to Isak’s future as their £70m bid for Hugo Ekitike sparked Liverpool to make their own approach for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker having seemingly given up hope of landing ‘dream’ target Isak.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool’s move for Ekitike on Thursday.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.’

Newcastle have maintained for months that Isak is not for sale this summer after they qualified for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Romano revealed that Isak is “very calm” about his future this summer and is “not closing doors” on a potential move to Liverpool with the Newcastle striker believed to be “open”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I’m hearing, Alexander Isak is very calm.

“He knows very well that Newcastle want to keep him and he knows that Newcastle want to offer him a really important contract.

“At the same time, he knows that Liverpool would offer not just important money but an ambitious project, too.

“So Alexander Isak is not closing doors to this possibility and Liverpool were never going to make club-to-club contact without a feeling that the player would be open to the idea of a move.”

But a report on Friday claimed Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are also ‘eyeing’ Isak and are ‘considering a massive offer to convince both the club and the player’.

Gianluca Di Marzio added that ‘It is also worth noting that there would be no issues regarding a potential transfer, despite both clubs being owned by the PIF’.

And Foot Mercato have now not only confirmed Al Hilal have made a ‘smashing entrance’ into the race for Isak, who is ‘open to the transfer’ and has ‘given the green light’ to the move with ‘discussions underway’.