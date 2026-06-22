Arsenal ‘working on a deal’ for midfield gem as ‘offer’ made

Arsenal are in talks to bring Andria Bartishvili to the Emirates Stadium, according to two sources, with Liverpool also said to have made an offer for the Georgian midfielder.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal won the Premier League title last season – their first since 2004.

Arsenal also reached the final of the Champions League and lost it only on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

The north London club, though, are not resting on their laurels, with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta keen on making key signings for the first team, including the signing of Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal, though, are also aiming to bring youth team players to the club, as Arteta and Berta look to ensure the team’s long-term future.

It is only a matter of time before Jeremy Monga leaves Leicester City for Arsenal, with the 16-year-old winger considered one of the best young players in English football.

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Arsenal are also looking abroad for future stars, with Andria Bartishvili now firmly on the north London club’s radar.

Arsenal and Liverpool competing for Andria Bartishvili

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are keen on a deal for Bartishvili.

Bartishvili, who is only 17 years of age, is on loan at FC Iberia 1999 until the end of the year.

TalkSPORT has noted that Bartishvili will not be able to join a club in England until he turns 18 in March 2027.

There have been suggestions that Bartishvili has agreed a £4.5million switch from FC Kolkheti-1913 Poti.

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However, the 17-year-old midfielder has denied those claims by resharing an X post from a Georgian reporter.

Geo Team posted on X at 9:45am on June 22: “BREAKING: Andria Bartishvili Has’t Reached an Agreement with Arsenal Over a Transfer

“at the moment 3 clubs are working on a deal for the player — Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and Paris FC. identical offers from English giants, Paris FC are trying to convince Bartishvili by offering guaranteed first-team playing time from the outset.

“understand, Bartishvili and his representatives will make a final decision after the upcoming European qualification matches, which he is set to play with FC Iberia 1999.”

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