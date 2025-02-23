Barcelona have reportedly ‘contacted’ five Premier League clubs – including Arsenal and Liverpool – regarding the availability of Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been at Barcelona since July 2019, leaving Ajax as one of the best young players in the world.

He cost around £75million and due to the club’s financial problems in recent years, the Dutch international has frequently been linked with an exit.

Manchester United tried and failed to sign him in the 2022 summer transfer window after his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag made him his top priority.

Rumours linking De Jong to Old Trafford have persisted since then, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs also reportedly keeping tabs.

👉 READ MORE: Time for Arteta to leave ‘Next Season FC’ as Arsenal ‘choke’; Salah the only reason Liverpool will win title

Once again, the 27-year-old is being linked with a host of Premier League teams.

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Man United have ‘been contacted and informed of his situation – with a view to a possible deal this summer’.

As has always been the case, De Jong’s future at Barcelona is ‘far from certain’ and the performances of homegrown stars Pedri, Gavi and Marc Casado have made minutes hard to come by.

Barcelona apparently still view the ex-Ajax midfielder ‘as a major part of their squad’ despite only making four starts in La Liga this season.

MORE ON ARSENAL…

👉 Ranking Champions League favourites after last-16 draw: Aston Villa above Arsenal

👉 Michael Owen reveals only way Arsenal can beat Liverpool to the Premier League title

👉 ‘Annoyed’ Mikel Arteta slammed over ‘strange’ decision as Arsenal lost to West Ham

The prospect of receiving big money for De Jong and getting his monstrous salary off of the books will appeal to the Blaugrana and the report states ‘there is interest in England’.

Arsenal have been linked with another La Liga No. 6 – Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi snubbed Liverpool last summer but has reportedly decided to join Mikel Arteta’s side at the end of the season. He has a 60 million euro release clause.

Arsenal could potentially sign both players in the summer with Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract.

Surprisingly, star midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a shock switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Rice leave, Arteta will need to sign a player of De Jong’s calibre to fill the void.

Spanish website Fichajes claim PSG have made a £112m ‘offer’ but Arsenal are demanding at least £133m.

‘Although Rice has shown his satisfaction at Arsenal, the PSG offer is a temptation for any player of his level, especially considering the purchasing power of the Parisian club. ‘Arsenal, meanwhile, are determined to keep their star player, aware of the importance of maintaining a competitive team to continue fighting in the Premier League and in European competitions. ‘Rice’s value, who at just 24 is already considered one of the best in his position, continues to rise, and the Gunners know they can demand a considerable amount if they decide to sell him.’

👉 MORE: Arsenal news | Top scorers of 2025 | How Premier League teams qualify for Europe