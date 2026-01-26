Arsenal supporters have been warned that they ‘could cost’ Mikel Arteta’s side the Premier League title this season and they need to “stop”.

The Gunners suffered a damaging 3-2 loss against Man Utd on Sunday afternoon. This was their first home defeat of the 2025/26 campaign and it ended their 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Arteta‘s side were evidently nervous in this match as they made numerous needless mistakes, while they were toothless in attack and only really threatened from set pieces.

With Man City and Aston Villa winning at the weekend, Arsenal are now only four points clear at the top of the Premier League and will no doubt have more troubling matches to overcome if they are to win the title.

The home supporters at the Emirates, like the players, were edgy and certainly did not help their side’s chances against Arsenal.

Presenter Jeff Stelling and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor have argued that the supporters ‘could Arsenal the Premier League title’.

“I didn’t think the crowd necessarily handled themselves well because you could sense the nervousness from pretty much as soon as United had equalised,” Stelling said on talkSPORT.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-3 Man United: DNA, bottle, retro kits, Carrick, Arteta, Mbeumo and more

To which, former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor added: “100 per cent and it affects players.

“Every time a player receives the ball and as they come on, he has a couple of touches then the fans are on him straight away to ‘hurry up, hurry up’.

“Sometimes when you want to plan an attack you’ve got to keep calm, you’ve got to take your time and find the right spaces.

“So it definitely affects the players and I agree with you – the same against Liverpool [0-0 draw on January 8].

” It was like this Arsenal fan base think that Arsenal should win every game 2-0 or 3-0 because of the squad of players they’ve got and Liverpool have been poor this season and Manchester United have been poor.

“But it doesn’t work like that, if they don’t calm their nerves it’s going to affect the players.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal take first big step to bottling the Premier League title as Man Utd thrive in nervy Emirates

* Paul Scholes insists ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star has had a better season than Declan Rice

* Arsenal legend Seaman slams ‘strange’ Arteta decision as the Gunners lose to Man Utd

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit, meanwhile, is unhappy that supporters booed Arteta’s players after the Man Utd game, claiming they need to “stop the negativity”.

“I’ve heard what people were saying after the game, I saw what the fans did after the game they booed the team,” Petit said on talkSPORT.

“I’ve been listening to former players on different stations saying the same thing. Mental strength? Are they going to lose the title? It’s always the same things again and again.

“It was like that after Liverpool, it was like that after the game yesterday and I’m tired of it, I’m not having it.

“Arsenal are still first, leading the table. The last five games if you took only those games they are still third in the table. Where are City and Aston Villa? They are far away from them.

“Aston Villa won yesterday against Newcastle, but they lost last week against Everton. City is the same, they don’t win every single game.

“So stop the negativity especially for the Arsenal fans I want you to support the team until the end. Believe they have the strength and quality to win the title.”

He added: “Yesterday what I’ve seen from the fans after the game is typical of what should not happen. Be careful.”