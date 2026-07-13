Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will “accelerate” a potential deal for Christos Tzolis as soon as Leandro Trossard confirms his move to Besiktas.

Trossard’s days at Arsenal are numbered, with Besiktas keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Belgium international winger.

According to Romano, the Turkish Super Lig club have reached an agreement with Arsenal for Trossard.

Trossard has also held talks with Besiktas and is now waiting to make a final decision on his future.

The transfer guru has added that once Trossard has approved a move to Besiktas, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will try to get a deal done with Club Brugge for Tzolis.

The Sun reported last week that Arsenal are finalising an agreement worth £35million for Tzolis.

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Romano has previously reported that Tzolis wants to join Arsenal, and the Italian journalist has reiterated that claim.

The 24-year-old Grece international winger is said to have turned down the chance to join another club for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard on his way out of Arsenal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you over the week that Besiktas will travel with their management, will travel with their directors to meet with Leandro Trossard and his agent and present the project.

“Besiktas have an agreement done with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard.

“€18m plus €2m in add-ons, so a package of €20m for Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

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“Then now Besiktas need the final green light from the player.

“The meeting in the USA was very positive.

“In terms of financials, Besiktas are offering what they want from player side.

“So, the contract terms, the salary, everything is ready.

“Three-year contract with one-year options.

“What’s needed now the final yes from the player who has to talk with his family, who has to talk with people close to him.

“Leaving London and going to Turkey is a big decision to do, and now Leandro Trossard waiting to give his final green light to the move.

“Besiktas are waiting.

“They believe the ‘Here we go’ is coming soon.”

Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard at Arsenal

Romano added in a subsequent video on his YouTube channel: “If Trossard goes to Besiktas, Arsenal will immediately accelerate for a new winger.

“One of the names being mentioned internally, and Arsenal are in contact with his agent, is Christos Tzolis, the winger from Brugge.

“So, Tzolis is keen on a move to Arsenal.

“There was another club trying to enter the race over the recent days, trying to understand if they can advance in negotiations to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the answer arrived from the player’s camp has been, ‘We are waiting for Arsenal’.

“And so, Tzolis giving priority to the Gunners as a serious possibility to eventually replace Leandro Trossard.”

Romano posted on X at 9:53pm on July 12: “Arsenal are waiting for Leandro Trossard’s final green light to Besiktas to bring in new winger.

“Christos Tzolis wants the move and put another proposal on hold to wait for #AFC.

“Morgan Rogers remains top target in a separate move.”

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