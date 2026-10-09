‘World class’ Arsenal star’s father reacts to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid links

The father of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, Miguel Merino, has discussed interest from both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a new interview.

Despite being a central midfielder, Merino Jnr impressed in the first half of last season when he deputised at centre-forward, managing four goals and three assists in 11 appearances. However, the Spaniard was then out of action between January 31 and May 18 after undergoing foot surgery.

Merino is mainly operating as an impact substitute for Mikel Arteta this term, as Kai Havertz is back fit, while Bruno Guimaraes added to Arsenal’s midfield ranks in the summer.

Arteta has one of the strongest midfields in the world, with Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly in his squad.

Lewis-Skelly has been so impressive that it has seen Merino and Zubimendi drop to the bench.

Miguel Merino has been interviewed by Spanish source Goles con Parrado (via Sport Witness), and he was asked why his son joined Arsenal instead of Real Madrid in 2024.

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“Well, look, it’s not just about Real Madrid,” he replied. “I think he’s a player who’s at Arsenal and has won the Premier League, has reached the Champions League final, he got to the semi-finals last year. He’s part of a world class squad, so he’s a world class player.”

Merino Snr was then asked about Madrid failing to sign a new deep-lying midfielder to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, despite links with both Merino and Zubimendi.

“Yes, well, but they opted for a different type of player for that position,” he said. “So, it’s a perfectly respectable decision, isn’t it? The technical staff or the managers at Real Madrid sometimes go for one profile or another.”

Attention then turned to whether Merino might return to LaLiga with a club like Atleti.

“Well, right now, he’s at a club that’s competing for everything. That’s what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad,” Miguel Merino added.

Could Mikel Merino head back to Spain?

“Mikel left with a heavy heart. He wanted to take a step up in his ambitions as a footballer, to be a regular in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League, which he’s already achieved. He left Real Sociedad because he wanted to advance his career as a footballer, and now he’s at a top club.

“If he comes to La Liga, well, I suppose he’ll want to continue in that rhythm of competing in the Champions League and keeping that motivation, but obviously he’s in a comfortable

situation there at Arsenal, isn’t he? Because he’s experiencing exactly what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad.”

Spanish journalist Tomas Roncero has boldly claimed Arsenal should send Merino and Zubimendi to Madrid.

He said: “I know you won the Premier League and were runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, but how is it possible that you have Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino on the bench?

“I mean, send them to me, to Real Madrid.

“Let me have them, loan them to me. If you’re not going to play them, loan them to Madrid!

“My God, Arteta. How can these guys not be starters if they’re two footballing machines?”

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