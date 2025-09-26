Mikel Arteta won't be leading Arsenal to Premier League glory if they lose at Newcastle

Paul Merson says Arsenal will be out of the Premier League title race if they lose against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Arsenal travel to St James’ Park this weekend after drawing 1-1 against Manchester City in the Premier League and beating Port Vale 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Last Sunday’s draw against Pep Guardiola’s side was the second time Arsenal have dropped points in their opening five league fixtures, also losing to Liverpool last month before the international break.

It’s been a tricky start on paper for the Gunners, who won at Manchester United on matchday one before dismantling Leeds United 5-0 at home. After the international break, they beat Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh last term, 3-0.

Only a long-range Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick could separate Liverpool and Arsenal on matchday three and Arne Slot’s side have won five out of five to get their title defence off to the best possible start, even if their performances haven’t been entirely convincing.

The champions face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, meaning they could hold an eight-point advantage over Arsenal by the time they kick off against Newcastle.

And if Arsenal lose at Newcastle, their title chances are dead and buried, says ex-Gunners midfielder Merson.

Merson has boldly suggested that Sunday’s game is a “must-win” for Arsenal and defeat means “it’s finished for them” as eight points is “too much” to come back from.

“Arsenal are now five points behind Liverpool now, and so this weekend is such a must-win game at Newcastle, it’s a joke,” he said in his Sky Sports column.

“If Liverpool win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, by the time Arsenal play on Sunday they are eight points behind. If they lose, believe me, the Premier League title race, it’s finished for them. Kaput. Over.

“People get caught out on this all the time, thinking ‘Don’t worry, there’s 32 games left, loads of points to play for’. If I said to you at the start of the season, ‘There’s 38 games, but Liverpool are going to start with an eight-point head start’, it doesn’t matter if you’re the most loyal Arsenal fan in the world, you could not see them winning the league.

“I get fed up with this ‘There’s still 30 odd games’. You’ve got to get the points on the board early.

“This is a must, must-win football match of the highest level for Arsenal.”

Merson continued: “Liverpool are big favourites for the title.

“But I did say, if Arsenal got four points from their next two games – being City and Newcastle – they win the league.

“I think they win it but the pressure is well and truly on now.

“I expected them to beat Man City and draw at Newcastle but now they have to go up to Newcastle and beat them.

“Arsenal had one of the toughest starts in Premier League history, it’s a stinky start.

“If they can come away from this weekend still only five points behind then they still have a chance, and Liverpool at Palace is not a gimme. But in my opinion eight points is too much.”

