Mikel Arteta says William Saliba was “so transparent and honest” when ignoring interest from Real Madrid to sign a new Arsenal contract.

David Ornstein reported on Thursday that Saliba has agreed a new five-year contract amid interest from the La Liga giants.

Arteta, who confirmed Martin Odegaard has trained and is in contention to face Newcastle on Sunday, praised Saliba’s development, stating that the defender has been “instrumental” in the Arsenal backline.

“Hopefully everyone in the world will be saying it soon, including Arsenal. That’s what I’m hoping. Let’s leave the club to announce it when it’s all done,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s been instrumental with everything we’ve done in the last few years. It’s great to see a lot of players willing and driving to come to the club. They feel happy, they feel valued and they see it’s the best opportunity for them to fulfill their careers and the ambitions of the club.

“It’s very impressive what he’s done at his age, because sometimes we tend to forget that. His consistency, the way he’s progressed, the way he’s matured as well year after year. He’s built a partnership with Gabi and the backline and the keeper that has given the best defensive record in the last three years.”

Arteta continued: “I was quite direct with him. When you hear that noise, you can understand people’s expectations. People have feelings, they have been educated in their families, maybe dreaming about something one day. That’s a really natural thing to have.

“I sat down with William and asked him that question. He said: ‘No I want to stay here and play for you, I’m very happy as always.’ That’s great to hear.

Asked if Saliba was asking about joining Real Madrid, the Gunners manager said: “In general. I don’t want to be specific. But it was obvious with the amount of the noise around certain clubs.

“We don’t have to name many teams, but there are not that many who can come and get Willy out from Arsenal and him being happy to discuss it.

“He was so transparent and honest.”

Asked if Saliba has exceeded his expectations, Arteta replied: “All of them. Especially the way we started our relationship where we had different expectations and ideas on how we have to create the best pathway for him to fulfill his potential.

“At some points we got to the same conclusion, the same line to work together. With the help of all the coaches, we started to flourish. It was all about timing, creating the right environmental and place for him to show what we can do.”

Arteta was referring to Saliba’s loan spells in France after joining Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019. He spent 2019/20 back there, joined Nice for six months in January 2021, and spent the following year on loan at Marseille, winning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season award.

Many Arsenal fans believed Saliba should have stayed to help the Gunners return to the Champions League. Arsenal narrowly missed out on the top four when Saliba was at Marseille, but for his long-term development, it was better to spend that season with the French side.

Arteta added that he is delighted that multiple Arsenal players have committed to long-term deals in 2025.

“They want to win with us, grow with us as a player,” he said. “That’s a great thing to have, it’s not always the case and we don’t take it for granted. The club does a great job to make players feel valuable.

“When we moved to the Emirates, we had other needs. It’s difficult to compare. I’m extremely happy that players feel really committed and want to continue with us. They’ve been exceptional for us.”

Could Bukayo Saka be next in line for a big contract extension, Mikel?

“I would love that! From everything I know, he’s a player that is extremely happy and proud to have the role that he has in the football club.

“Things will develop in a natural way like they always do and everybody knows how important Bukayo is as a player for us.

“Hopefully we can do it.”

