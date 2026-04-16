Mikel Arteta insists Declan Rice was “shattered” for Arsenal’s clash with Sporting on Wednesday.

Arsenal saw out a goalless draw at the Emirates to confirm their place in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will meet Atletico Madrid, after Kai Havertz’s late goal in the first leg secured a 1-0 aggregate win.

It was the latest unconvincing performance from Arteta’s side in a long list of them on the back of Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, the FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton and the Premier League loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

READ MORE: No fire, pure fear as Arsenal scrape into Champions League semi-final with fraught 0-0 draw

Thierry Henry has laughed at their chances in the crunch clash with Manchester City on Sunday and Joe Cole has urged Arteta to drop a player who “fluffed his lines” against Sporting for what many believe will be the title decider.

And after the game Arteta delivered a worrying update on Rice, who battled illness to play the full game against Sporting.

“That is the reason why we are the only English team in the competition, because this league and this schedule takes the hell out of you, and it’s very difficult to do what we’ve done,” said Arteta.

“We are not perfect, we need to improve things, that’s for sure, we recognise that, but there’s value in what these players have done, because they deserve it.

“Declan yesterday, he was shattered. He had no chance to play today, he wasn’t feeling good at all today, he played 94 minutes at the level that he’s done.

“Piero [Hincapié] the same, every single player is putting everything through the line to contribute, to give his best, and I really value that from the team.”

Rice was made captain in the absence of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes, who led them against Bournemouth, and Arteta revealed the England international wearing the armband was a decision made by the group before Arsenal confirmed their semi-final meeting with Atletico Madrid.

“They made a decision,” Arteta added.

“They made a decision because Declan has earned the status and the role.

“The way he’s taken ownership in difficult moments. He’s a great leader, he’s a top player for us and I love that the players take that ownership.”