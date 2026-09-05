Chelsea legend John Terry thinks the Blues could cause a bit of an upset on Sunday by beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season under Mikel Arteta for the first time in 22 years, while Chelsea could only manage a tenth-placed finish.

However, the Blues had a strong transfer window overall, bringing in players like Emiliano Martinez, Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix to level them up.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have 100 per cent records from their first two Premier League matches of the season with the two sides to play this weekend.

It is Chelsea’s first real test under Xabi Alonso with many pundits and former players tipping them for a title challenge this season.

And Terry reckons Alonso’s side can “expose” Arsenal in wide areas on the counter-attack with the former England centre-back tipping the Blues to win.

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Terry said on his YouTube channel: “How do you expose these centre-halves? Down the channels and down the outside, where I think we’re really strong in terms of Neto, Estevao and Morgan Rogers down that side as well, I think is going to be real key for me.

“So if they’ve got 60, 70 minutes in, you want to drag centre-backs out of those central positions where you’re really comfortable, you’re protected, you’ve got each other side by side.

“As soon as you get pulled into those wide areas, it feels very alien and you feel a little bit more exposed.

“So the more we can do that on the counter-attack at the weekend, I think we give ourselves a chance because Ben White and Calafiori both attack and just end up in those kinds of inverted pockets as well.

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“So I think the space where they can expose them is going to be going forward high and wide for me.”

Terry is predicting a Chelsea victory against Arsenal

Terry added: “I think the boys can only take confidence from our first two games.

“I’m excited, Chelsea fans are excited. The players will feel that on the pitch. So when you’re there before the game, soak it up, soak up the atmosphere because I know the Chelsea fans are buzzing.

“We’ve had a good window and this is a big test for us. Now, is it going to define our season whether we win or lose? No, it’s not.

“But we have to respect them. As I said, they’re a really good side. They’ve got goals in their side, good defensively, and a great midfield.

“So it’s going to be a tough test, but a first real test. But more importantly for us, they have to feel excited because it’s been really good in the first couple of games.

“I’m going 2-1 Chelsea win. I’m going Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer with the goals for Chelsea.”

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