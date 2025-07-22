Chelsea star ‘says yes’ to Real Madrid as they ‘working on an offer of around £130m’

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has given the green light for Real Madrid to pursue a move for him this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have spent over £200m so far this summer with Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, Estevao, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens all arriving by mid-July.

But after receiving a cash boost from their success at the Club World Cup earlier this month, Enzo Maresca’s side are not done yet in the summer transfer market.

There are still multiple rumours about who Chelsea could still bring in this summer but one of their biggest tasks could also be hanging onto some of their top stars.

There have been rumours in recent days linking Cole Palmer with Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Manchester City, while there has been speculation that Fernandez could move to Real Madrid in Spain.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Fernandes ‘says yes’ to a move to Real Madrid this summer as Xabi Alonso ‘considers him essential to strengthen’ his midfield.

The Argentina international has ‘given the green light to a move’ and is ‘willing to swap London for Madrid this summer, enticed by the project’ under Alonso.

The Real Madrid board are ‘already working on an offer of around €150 million , a figure they hope will convince the Blues and which would also be financed by some departures’.

Potential sales of Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fran Garcia ‘could facilitate the deal both financially and for the well-being of the dressing room’.

Fernandez ‘is now the obsession of Xabi Alonso, who wants to bring a more creative and dynamic twist to the midfield’ and now ‘the key will be whether Chelsea accepts the offer or forces Real Madrid to raise their game even further’.

After winning the Club World Cup in the USA a couple of weeks ago, many are predicting that Chelsea will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Jamie O’Hara said earlier this month: “Chelsea have to challenge for the Premier League title next season. They’re had three years under Todd Boehly having spent over a billion pounds.

“After spending that amount of money, you have to challenge for the title. Chelsea have re-established themselves as a top four and they’ve won the Europa Conference League, which while it isn’t one of Europe’s elite competitions, it’s still a trophy and a good achievement.

“Chelsea have to come out firing on all cylinders and Enzo Maresca will know that. He’s at a club where if you don’t produce results after being given the resources, you’ll be sacked.

“But credit where credit is due; they’re through to the Club World Cup final and have a chance at winning another trophy, which would be a real boost heading into the Premier League season.”

Liverpool legend John Aldridge expects Chelsea to be contenders, he told Bet Brain: “I do think Chelsea are title contenders for next season.They’re a danger – they seem to have bought well, and anyone who takes PSG on and beats them in that manner is laying down a marker for the rest of the Premier League.

“On their day, I think they can beat anyone. The question is whether they can sustain those levels of performances over the course of the season. I think they’re a dangerous side to the remaining three title challengers in Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see how they perform next season.”