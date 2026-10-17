Chris Sutton makes outrageous Leeds United vs Man Utd prediction – ‘I don’t see it’

Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester United.

Pundit Chris Sutton has made an outlandish prediction for Sunday’s game at Elland Road between Leeds United and Manchester United.

Leeds United are arguably the favourites for Sunday’s match against arch-rivals Man Utd following their strong start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have only won two of their first nine games this season in all competitions and head coach Michael Carrick will be desperate for a positive result at Elland Road.

Ahead of the match, Carrick is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked, and he has had to deal with Lisandro Martinez after the centre-back hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox following Tuesday’s 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid.

On Martinez, Sutton has argued that he would have been better off “keeping his head down” after costing Man Utd in the draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I found Lisandro Martinez’s outburst about Manchester United’s recruitment very strange, especially after his mistake that cost his side victory over Tottenham,” Sutton told the BBC.

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“You’d think Martinez would keep his head down after making a mess of the cross that let Dominic Solanke equalise.

“If I am United’s director of football Jason Wilcox then, in January, I am buying a big left-sided centre-half who can deal with crosses to take his place.

“While some Manchester United fans might agree with what Martinez said, there is a time and a place to do it and it felt like a really poor error of judgement.

“It just shows what kind of state Manchester United are in at the moment, though. Don’t forget that Spurs played them off the park early on in that game.”

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“Leeds will beat them, and beat them convincingly…”

Sutton went on to say that he cannot see Man Utd “upping their game” against Leeds United and has made an outrageous score prediction.

“Maybe they will up their game and find a way to win this time because they are getting desperate – but I don’t see it,’ Sutton added.

“I think Leeds will beat them, and beat them convincingly.

“So far this season I have backed Manchester United most weeks but I have had enough of that. I must have lost my head to stick with them so long – not any more.”

When asked for his specific scoreline, Sutton said: “Leeds 5-0 Man Utd.”

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