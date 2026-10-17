Alan Shearer makes Tottenham ‘massive’ relegation prediction as summer transfer decision slammed

Alan Shearer has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will be in a “massive relegation battle” this season on one condition.

For the last two seasons, Tottenham have finished 17th in the Premier League, and they had to secure survival on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

And despite spending over £300m on signings this summer, Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have made a poor start to the new season.

19th-placed Spurs are winless in six Premier League games and have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham have been toothless in attack this season, but their general play has been promising and they should have beaten Man Utd convincingly last weekend.

On Monday night, Tottenham face newly-promoted Coventry City, and Shearer admits they “need a win massively”.

“I think there was definitely optimism in the performance against Man United,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“They missed some big chances, Solanke scored one, but he missed three or four big chances, as did others, and I think when you look at the performance overall, I thought it was much improved, much more energy and much more structure to it.

“I’ve always said the time to worry is when you’re not creating the chances and that wasn’t the case at Old Trafford. They created plenty.

“So, if that was to keep on going, they could have a little bit of hope, but they desperately need that win. I know they did really well when down to 10 men, coming back and getting a Solanke goal. So, that in itself will give them a bit of confidence, but they need a win massively.”

“I think they’ll be in a massive relegation battle…”

However, Shearer thinks Tottenham face another “massive relegation battle” if they do not beat Coventry in their next match.

Shearer added: “If they don’t beat Coventry on Monday, then I think they’ll be in a massive relegation battle, and I think that’s how big a game it is.”

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Fellow pundit Paul Merson has hit out at Tottenham’s decision not to sign Aston Villa-newbie Nicolas Jackson this summer.

“They only thing they probably could have done with – and what they should have done – is they had to get a centre forward,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They went out of their way for a few players, did a bit of this and that. I like Sandro Tonali, I’m a big fan of this. But they had to get a centre forward.

“Dominic Solanke is better than alright. But he’s not yet an actual goalscorer. When Spurs robbed United of the ball in the first half and he goes through on goal, you don’t sit there and go: ‘goal’. You just don’t.

“And Omar Marmoush isn’t going to give you goals. He’ll get you’re a worldie here or there, but he’s not a goalscorer. They needed a goalscorer. I can’t believe Spurs didn’t go for Nicolas Jackson. He’s decent.”

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