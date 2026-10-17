Chelsea: ‘Very upset’ Alonso demands £101m double signing from Barcelona

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is looking for the Blues hierarchy to invest €120m in two Barcelona players in January, according to reports.

The Blues have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season with three wins, one draw and two losses from their opening six matches, ahead of their match against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are still lacking a few players in key positions, while the overall depth of the squad is still lacking in some areas.

And Alonso already has big plans for the January transfer window despite spending well over £300m in the summer market with players like Morgan Rogers arriving.

Reports in Spain are claiming that Alonso is looking for Chelsea to spend €120m (£101m) on Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong.

Alonso ‘has requested the signing’ of France international Kounde with Reece James set to miss months after minor surgery on a knee injury.

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Kounde is no longer a regular starter under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and the Catalan giants ‘are prepared to negotiate any offers that come in’.

Chelsea could ‘potentially offer up to €55 million for the 28-year-old defender’ and that ‘could be enough to convince Joan Laporta and Deco to let him go’.

Netherlands international De Jong ‘could also end up at Chelsea’ after the Blues lost Enzo Fernandez to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer.

The report adds: ‘Alonso was very upset with the Chelsea board for allowing Enzo Fernández to leave on the last day of summer and for not signing anyone to fill the huge void he left. And the solution could be the Dutchman.

‘Barcelona have also placed De Jong on the transfer list and are asking for €65 million to begin negotiations . A figure that Chelsea could easily afford.

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‘So, if both deals go through, Laporta and Deco would get a total of 120 million for two players who are completely dispensable for Flick.’

‘We are all disappointed’ – Alonso on James’ injury

On James’ injury, Alonso told reporters on Friday: “We are all disappointed, and especially for him. He wanted to have a good start after the international break, but in the last training session he picked up an injury. We wanted to be cautious and wait for the result of the tests.

“Now, the surgery has been successful and we will keep supporting him. He will be close to the team as he is a great influence even when he is not available. We wish him a great recovery and while we don’t set timelines, he will be out for several weeks.

“He is so proud to be playing for this club, and he is so proud to have reached this moment [in his career] because he has played many years and gone through many different stages.

“So he takes that responsibility in a very natural way, with his own way of leadership. He is so respected by his team-mates and he has the support of everyone.”

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