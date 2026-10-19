Crystal Palace turn to four Pierre Sage replacements after Brighton embarrassment – ‘deeply concerned’

According to reports, Crystal Palace are ‘considering’ four potential replacements for head coach Pierre Sage after the 5-0 loss to Brighton.

There has been a lot of upheaval at Crystal Palace over the past couple of years after a period of success under Oliver Glasner.

Under Glasner, Crystal Palace experienced unprecedented success as they won the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League, but they have dramatically declined over the past year.

This is mainly because several leading stars have been lured elsewhere, while Glasner left upon the expiry of his contract in the summer and then joined Nottingham Forest.

To replace Glasner, Crystal Palace appointed former Lyon and Lens manager Sage, who has had a poor start at Selhurst Park.

Under Sage, Crystal Palace have won four of their first ten games in all competitions this season, but they are 14th in the Premier League after only winning two of their first seven matches in the league.

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Crystal Palace’s wins against Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League were also quite fortunate, and they suffered an embarrassing 5-0 away loss to rivals Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Brighton were far too much for Crystal Palace as they raced into a 3-0 lead after ten minutes and later extended their advantage in an utterly dominant display.

Now, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Crystal Palace’s hierarchy are ‘deeply concerned’ following the disappointing start to the new season.

It is said that ‘Palace publicly continue to back their manager’, but ‘intermediaries are already working behind the scenes to put potential replacement options in front of chairman Steve Parish and the club’s hierarchy’.

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Four possible replacements for Pierre Sage named

According to the reports, four managers are being ‘considered’ as possible replacements for Sage.

The managers in question are ex-Wolves boss Rob Edwards, ex-Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, former West Ham and Fulham boss Scott Parker and Swansea City chief Vitor Matos.

The report adds:

‘The club had hoped his appointment would provide a platform for a new chapter after Glasner’s departure. But the summer upheaval has not yet translated into the consistency Palace were seeking, and the Brighton defeat has brought the situation to a head. ‘The Eagles now face a crucial European test against Besiktas, while Sunday’s home clash with Newcastle United is looking increasingly crucial for Sage as he attempts to ease the mounting pressure and convince Palace’s hierarchy that he remains the right man for the job.’

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