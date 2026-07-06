That was the greatest performance I’ve seen England produce in 60 years. Superb. And here’s a thing I wrote before the game…

Football is powerful. Don’t mess with it. It has shut the toxic Blowhole-in-Chief up for a start, at least until he saw an opportunity to cheat, which was obviously the whole point of being pals with Gianni Infantino.

For all our pre-tournament fears that he would smother the tournament in his cheese powder clown’s make-up, for an inveterate blowhard who is unable to stop revealing the limitations of both his brain and child-like vocabulary, passing off noise coming out of him as intelligent thought – did you know ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’? – he’s been quite quiet about the tournament.

It must be deliberate because if there’s reflected glory to be had or even just free food, the ridiculous blob is there to claim it’s all down to his genius.

I wonder if the Venn diagram of the stupidest people and those who follow football even intersects in America? Certainly the thickest necks who worship Trump, addicted to the poison which is killing them, never seem to be aware that the most popular sport in the world even exists, much like the insular way they don’t know about anywhere that’s not America. I’ve met Americans who believe the UK is made up of England, Norway and Iceland and is ‘an island offa Africa somewhere’.

This minority of people and their rotting sack of offal President have been drowned out by the football noise. It must be a strange experience for the football-loving American to have their sport so front and centre and so positive.

Trump rarely gets any pushback to his stupidity. The media seem largely supine in the face of the man-baby rolling in its own filth, but football has never been so lily-livered, even if its officials have. We know how embarrassing and phoney it is in this country when politicians try to pretend to like football, but Trump doesn’t recognise such concepts, so why has he been so relatively silent?

If he ever deigns to pollute a game with his rancid presence, he’d almost certainly be booed remorselessly. And clearly he knows nothing about football (or anything else) and wouldn’t even be able to speak about it without talking self-aggrandising gibberish. Though that doesn’t usually stop the decomposing demented devil.

Given many are domestic fans of football and tend to be better educated as well as capable of sophistication of thought and deed, I would guess they are not natural Trump supporters and he would probably be aware of that fact. Running away from disapproval or criticism by calling critics stupid (why this is routinely accepted without someone chinning the bag of putrefaction is astonishing) or only appearing in front of shamelessly pliant journalists (a familiar thing for the nicotine finger-faced Farage) would fit with his usual childishly thin skin.

Perhaps he’s too thick to realise how wildly popular the World Cup is globally. Bigger than any other sport played in America. It wouldn’t be surprising. So his rotting brain doesn’t see it as that important. That would certainly be commensurate with his usual level of intelligence. One of his few Truth Social posts reveals his innate stupidity: ‘The FIFA Numbers are far greater than any World Cup in History. This is a Great Tribute to the United States of America.’

Of course if it’s a tribute to anything, it’s the power of football. If it was held anywhere with similar-sized stadiums, they’d also all be full. Of course these are the biggest crowd totals, you gimp; there’s been more matches. This is the sort of fact he routinely ignores or is too stupid to understand. It’s nothing to do with America per se. Obviously.

Of course, when it comes to Folarin Balogun’s red card, his reflex to cheat and overturn a decision against the USA (“a great injustice” naturally), there’s nothing he likes better, unaware of the taint this brings to the tournament but not caring at all anyway. He’s such a transparent, offensive fool. The fact people don’t see through him or do but don’t care will be the end of us all. And it certainly should end FIFA and Infantino…

Reports suggest the ICE crackdown has continued but not around where football is being played, which does reflect a self-awareness about not wanting to show its dark side to the public in front of the world. As if we don’t already know. Most of the world knows that Trump is an amoral, knuckle-dragging, gaudy-loving, greedy mutant. In countries like Denmark, 93% view him unfavourably. In Germany it sits at 87%, the UK at 85%, and France at 81%. Confidence ratings dropping to as low as 4% among Palestinians polled in the West Bank. Even over 60% of Americans disapprove of him, not that his sick mind can accept that, so such polls are obviously corrupt in his vacant, swollen eyes.

I’d like to think Gianni Infantino or any Republican politician could have warned him off defiling our great game (in a toadying obsequious manner, naturally), but would anyone have the courage to tell him he’s hated and mocked the world over and that this is one good thing he can’t twist to his hate-filled delusional dystopia?

The USA team and the tournament more broadly is multicultural and diverse. And he hates that. And it shows just how concepts of nationality and heritage are complex and nuanced – both alien concepts to Trump. It also illustrates America’s immigrant populations in all their happy colour and that offends his Orangeness, who lives for exclusion, persecution and grievance. In redux, the World Cup is anti-Trump by its very nature; impossible to smear with his usual hateful bile.

Perhaps for us long-term football fans, it’s hard to put football into this context, especially given the right-wing headbanger tendency that infects our crowds that think not taking the knee is a serious statement in the face of liberal oppression and that political protest is chanting ‘Keir Starmer is a w*nker.’ But football fans not behaving like coked-up werewolves is a glimpse into a better future for all of us.

That said, forgive me for wanting Trump to get caught up with a massive eruption of crowd violence. Yeah, your bone spurs won’t save you now, son. Get the flares and bend over.

There is talk of him being present for the USA v Belgium game. I doubt he’ll sit through the whole match, he certainly won’t understand it and certainly won’t stay awake. It should put him off doing so again and I hope if he does ever try to muscle in on any aspect of the tournament, he’s not only rejected but publicly humiliated by Kylian Mbappe laughing in his face. When you’ve faced down Paraguay, a big-assed orange fascist is nothing.