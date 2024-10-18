Man City ‘has next manager in mind’ as Guardiola holds talks with Citizens chairman

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes the club already know who they want to replace Pep Guardiola should he leave at the end of the season.

Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the season and held talks with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak during the international break, according to The Times.

The Spaniard has not decided if he wants to enter a tenth season at the Etihad, with rival clubs crossing everything that he leaves the Premier League.

Reports suggest Girona boss Míchel, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim are those being considered as Guardiola’s successor.

City goalkeeper Ederson is confident the club’s hierarchy will get the appointment right, saying he believes they already know who to bring in.

“City is a very well-structured club, well-managed, great directors, great CEO,” the 31-year-old said.

“I believe the club already has the next manager in mind … the day Pep decides to leave, they will try to follow the same line of work.

“Of course it’d be a great loss [if Guardiola left]. We’re talking about the best manager in the world but I see a really well-prepared club for the post-Pep era.”

The Times’ report adds that those in Guardiola’s inner circle are ‘unaware’ of his intentions.

The Spanish manager fought to keep Ederson at City in the summer transfer window following interest from Saudi Arabia.

Ederson has now revealed that Guardiola was the main reason for turning down the chance to earn £600,000 a week in the Middle East.

“There was an offer on the table, it weighed heavy on me as it was way above the average [wage],” he said. “But I had countless conversations with Pep, there was a decisive one that I can’t reveal much about, but it was about what he told me, his guarantees, all of what we’ve experienced together here, the evolution I had with him. So that talk was essential for me to stay at City.

“Pep shows you the way, then it’s all on you to put this theory into practice. He is like our team’s GPS: he gives the route and we follow. If you don’t develop as a player with Pep it’s because you didn’t want to.”

A contract offer from City ‘remains on the table’ and Ederson insists his future at the club is not tied to what Guardiola does.

One of the leading candidates to replace Guardiola is Sporting manager Amorim, with rumours heating up following Hugo Viana’s agreement to leave the Portuguese giants to replace Txiki Begiristain as the Citizens’ director of football.

Despite his odds slashing, Amorim insists Viana’s move means nothing regarding his own future.

“Me going to City? These are rumours,” he said. “Viana will always be a great friend but his professional trajectory will one day be different to mine. One thing doesn’t lead to another.

“We don’t talk about it. They are two different paths. Viana’s path is Viana’s path, mine is mine. We have a professional relationship that will not last forever but it is certain that the friendship will continue.”

Sporting host Man City in the Champions League on November 5 and Amorim says ex-Newcastle United player Viana will not be allowed to enter the home dressing room before kick-off as it’s a conflict of interest.

“Of course, Viana won’t be able to enter the dressing room during the week of the City game because I won’t let him in to avoid conflicts,” Amorim added.

“But that is the only thing that has changed [since Viana accepted the City job].”