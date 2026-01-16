Arsenal have a couple of representatives a good five decades or so apart in an England D-Team which also has a heavy Spurs influence.

We’re done with the ABCs so let’s delve into the Ds.

It’s the England D-Team.

Goalkeeper: Ted Ditchburn

England haven’t had a D goalkeeper for 70 years, with Ditchburn’s sixth and final cap coming in a 5-2 win over Denmark in December 1956. An ever-present for Spurs during their title-winning 1950/51 season, Ditchburn’s form at White Hart Lane saw him gain international recognition. However, he was often second choice for Walter Winterbottom, with Bert Williams and then Gil Merrick ahead of him.

If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming the other two goalies eligible for this side.

Right-back: Lee Dixon

Third choice in 1990. Injured in 1992. Failure to qualify in 1994. Ousted by the Nevilles in 1996. Not even taken as back-up despite winning the double with Arsenal in 1998. Dixon was incredibly unfortunate to have missed out on playing for England at a major tournament but he did manage to pick up 22 caps in the ’90s. Former Manchester United full-back Mike Duxbury provides cover.

Centre-back: Eric Dier

The second most-capped player available to the D-Team and the only one with a Bundesliga title to his name, Dier starts in defence. The Monaco man is only one international appearance away from joining the 70-odd England stars who’ve played at least 50 times for their country. That milestone looks well out of Dier’s reach though, with his last appearance coming over three years ago in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the second round of the World Cup.

Centre-back: Mike Doyle

There’s a dearth of D defenders who’ve picked up more than a handful of caps, so Doyle lines up next to Dier. The versatile Man City legend won the league title and FA Cup with the Cityzens in the late ’60s and provides a bit of blood and thunder to the backline.

If Doyle gets himself dismissed, Michael Dawson or Lewis Dunk can step in.

Left-back: Tony Dorigo

One of a select band of players to have featured for the Three Lions despite being born outside of England, Tony Dorigo is the only man in this side likely to cheer on an Australia win in the Ashes.

Unlike Dixon, the Melbourne-born full-back was selected for a tournament squad, making the cut for Euro ’88 and the World Cup two years later as Stuart Pearce’s understudy in Italy. He continued to feature under new boss Graham Taylor and travelled to Sweden for the Euros in 1992 after winning the First Division title with Leeds United.

Right midfield: Bryan Douglas

Courted by London giants Chelsea and Spurs, Blackburn Rovers icon Douglas remained a one-club man and his performances at Ewood Park led to a long England career. The skillful winger was Stanley Matthews’ successor in the Three Lions side, making his debut shortly after the legendary number seven won his final cap. Doulgas held on to the shirt until his early 30s and was a key member of Winterbottom’s World Cup squads in 1958 and 1962.

Central midfield: Jimmy Dickinson

Mr. Portsmouth takes a spot in the centre of midfield, with the Fratton Park club’s record appearance holder winning 48 caps. Dickinson made his international debut a month after helping Pompey to their first ever league title in 1949 and he became a mainstay in Winterbottom’s side.

Part of England’s World Cup squad for their competition debut in 1950 and selected again four years later for the trip to Switzerland, Dickinson, Billy Wright and Tom Finney were the only men to play in the Three Lions’ first six games at the 1954 tournament.

Left midfield: Kieron Dyer

Despite competing with the likes of Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes, Dyer still amassed 33 caps and made two tournament squads under Sven-Goran Eriksson. Other midfielders available are Aston Villa alumni Tony Daley, Fabian Delph and Stewart Downing as well as Alan Devonshire, Martin Dobson, Danny Drinkwater and David Dunn. Not to forget the wonderfully named Harry Daft, who scored three goals in five games for the Three Lions in the late 1800s.

Striker: William Dean

The D-Team have some deadly dangermen up top, starting with Everton icon ‘Dixie’ Dean. Famous for finding the back of the net a record 60 times in the Toffees’ title-winning 1927/28 season, he stayed at Goodison Park even after relegation and remains the club’s leading goalscorer. Dean also averaged over a goal-per-game for England with 18 from 16 caps, including two hat-tricks in the space of ten days.

Striker: Ted Drake

Another striker with more goals than caps, Ted Drake netted six times for the Three Lions in five appearances and certainly would’ve added more if it wasn’t for the outbreak of the Second World War. Drake was a daring and determined forward for the all-conquering Arsenal side of the ’30s, finishing as top goalscorer for the Gunners five seasons in a row before top-flight football was suspended in 1939.

Striker: Jermain Defoe

The D-Team’s most capped player, Defoe’s tally of 20 goals from 57 appearances sees him sit comfortably in top 25 scorers for the Three Lions. Defoe only made two tournament squads during his 13-year international career, but that’s two more than Dion Dublin, who narrowly missed out on selection for the 1998 World Cup and narrowly misses out on making the cut here too. Dublin will join Brian Deane and Kerry Dixon on the bench.

READ NEXT: ‘Just’ a goalscorer? Jermain Defoe deserves more respect