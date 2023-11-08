Club legend Rio Ferdinand does not think Manchester United are currently getting the best out of £64m summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund was one of United’s marquee signings during the summer transfer window as he joined the Premier League giants from Atalanta for an initial fee of £64m.

The Red Devils were always going to sign at least one new striker in the summer as they looked to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Erik ten Hag ideally would have liked to sign two strikers but he is being made to rely on Hojlund. The youngster has been one of United’s brighter sparks this term but he is statistically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League and has just three goals in 13 outings across all competitions.

Ferdinand has likened Hojlund to former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who “almost had Cristiano Ronaldo in tears one day”.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy more or less had Cristiano Ronaldo in tears almost one day, saying, ‘How can I make my runs when you don’t cross the ball?’ That’s how Hojlund must feel right now with the wide players he’s playing with,” Ferdinand said while speaking on FIVE.

“The difference was Ruud was the main guy in our team, the main goal-getter, he had the experience, the gravitas, he could pull up young guys and say, ‘Oi put the ball in the box’ – and he said a lot more than that by the way.

“Hojlund ain’t that guy yet, he’s getting his feet under the table unless he’s that guy who can pull people up…because he needs to.”

Ferdinand is also of the belief that Man Utd are not “playing to Hojlund’s strengths” at the moment.

“His best attributes are not being seen because the team aren’t playing to his strengths,” Ferdinand added.

“He [Ten Hag] said in his press conferences we want to play a bit more direct with players like Hojlund and Rashford who can play on the counter.

“Too many times they get wide and the quality is nowhere near good enough. Antony doesn’t want to cross it, his first instinct is to see what he can do for himself. Marcus is more of a striker who wants to get on the end of things and see if he can finish.

“When he’s making his movements the ball is being delayed and isn’t coming into the areas. He made one fantastic run in the first half and he was screaming for the ball and it ended up being a bad cross from Garnacho.

“The sooner they get the ball in the box for this guy, he makes good enough runs. Play to his strengths. He’s not old enough to grab a few people and say get the ball into me guys. He’s not doing that and I wouldn’t expect that yet.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy, you didn’t cross the ball for him and I see players resorted to tears because of his demands.”

