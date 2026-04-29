Arsenal star Eberechi Eze going down in the box.

Arsenal battled to a well-deserved draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico but will feel hard done by after a decision which led Steven Gerrard and Ally McCoist to agree on a conspiracy theory.

Viktor Gyokeres won and converted a penalty as Dávid Hancko went into the back of the Arsenal striker in the box at the end of a first half the Gunners controlled.

Atletico offered little but were a different animal after the break, with Antoine Griezmann hitting the bar and Ademola Lookman hitting two very presentable opportunities straight at David Raya.

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The La Liga side drew level through a Julian Alvarez penalty as Ben White was harshly but correctly adjudged to have handled the ball in the Arsenal box.

Mikel Arteta thought his side would be given the opportunity to take an advantage back to the Emirates next week when Eberechi Eze was caught in the box under another challenge by Hancko, only for the referee to overturn his decision after being asked to consult his pitch-side monitor.

While there was minimal contact, it certainly didn’t appear to be the ‘clear and obvious error’ required to overturn the decision, and yet Arsenal were denied the spot kick.

On commentary, McCoist claimed the same would not have happened had the decision not to award the penalty gone against Atletico.

“Can I make a little suggestion to the two of you? I think if that’s in the other box, it’s given, and it stays given,” he said.

Gerrard replied: “Yeah, probably because of the reaction of the crowd and [Diego] Simeone. I think he played a big part. He’s in the referee’s eyesight when he’s coming over [to the screen].”

McCoist concluded: “I’m telling you, if that’s in the other box, it stays a penalty.”

Martin Keown took aim at referee Danny Makkelie for “buckling under pressure” in the Wanda Metropolitano.

He said on TNT Sports: “I simply do not think it was a clear and obvious mistake that needed to be overturned.

“That is not what we wanted VAR for, that is not why it was brought in.

“The referee should have been allowed to make the decision and VAR gets too involved.

“The referee should not have even been made to go to the screen.

“With Simeone looking on, I think the referee has buckled under pressure. There is definite contact and it is clumsy from Hancko.”