Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice insists Eberechi Eze is “going to be massive” for the Gunners as they look to win the Premier League.

The Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to yet another stunning strike from former Crystal Palace star Eze after just nine minutes.

Eze, who has had to be patient to get a starting place in Mikel Arteta’s XI this season, has now contributed ten goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

When asked to give his assessment of Eze’s thunderbolt, Arsenal midfielder Rice replied: “That’s what he’s been brought here to do.

“I said a few weeks ago, his ball striking is unbelievable. What a player, what a guy and he’s going to be massive for us these next few weeks. We really need him.”

The England international’s goal secured a vital three points for Arsenal, who moved back to the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City engaged in FA Cup action.

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Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday before a home match against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite their recent form allowing Man City back into the title race, Rice insists that the feeling around the Arsenal dressing room is positive.

Rice added: “That’s what it’s been all season and that’s what we want it to be towards the end of the season – staying top, staying positive.

“There are four games to go and that’s what we want to do, keep winning more matches and we’re going to be ready for that.

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“The three points (against Newcastle) were massive. After the week we had against Manchester City, we knew with five games left, we have to win all five.

“To tick that one off was a real boost, so we’re really, really happy with the win.”

Arteta: ‘Eze is a big player for us’

Arteta had similar thoughts on Eze, the Arsenal boss said after the win over Newcastle: “Eze is a big player for us and he’s in a really good moment. He produced an incredible moment to score the goal. Hopefully he’s fit and he can be with us on Wednesday.”

Reacting to the narrow victory, Arteta continued: “I’m really happy with the win. We talked about game one and how important that was. We probably should have finished it with a bigger margin in certain moments of the game. But when it’s 1-0, it’s always tough because they have quality, because they brought so many good players from the bench as well.

“When we don’t finish the action, especially the open ones that we had, the margin is going to be smaller. But in relation to the two players [Havertz and Eze], there are muscular niggles. We don’t think it’s too much. We have to wait and see if they’re going to be available for Wednesday.”