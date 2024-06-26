Mason Greenwood has been in good form for Getafe this season.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘prepared’ for Mason Greenwood’s ‘return’ if he does not secure a transfer elsewhere before pre-season starts.

The Englishman was initially expected to return to Man Utd before the 2023/24 campaign, but the club performed a major U-turn amid severe backlash from staff members and the media.

At the start of 2023, Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against him.

Following the withdrawal of key witnesses, this decision was made as it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

The 22-year-old was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs after it emerged that Man Utd intended to send Greenwood out on loan and he eventually joined La Liga outfit Getafe.

Greenwood impressed for Getafe as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances in La Liga.

His performances have fuelled speculation linking him with some elite European clubs. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have been mooted as potential destinations for the forward.

Man Utd are minded to sell Greenwood as his return would spark immense backlash. They can demand a sizeable fee for their academy product as they have the option to extend his deal until 2026.

Greenwood’s exit would boost Man Utd’s FFP situation as he would be a pure profit sale. More recently, Seria A clubs have been chasing him as Lazio and Napoli have joined Juventus in the race to sign him.

The Mirror are reporting that Lazio’s ‘initial offer of £30m is at least £10m short of United’s asking price for the 22-year-old’.

It is also noted that Greenwood ‘could return to Man Utd training’ as they are ‘prepared to welcome him back for pre-season training if they fail to sell their exiled striker within the next fortnight’.

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his newly-assembled football executive team at United are still minded to sell Greenwood and use the revenue generated from his sale to strengthen the squad. ‘Although there is significant interest in Greenwood from Lazio, Juventus and Napoli, a permanent deal has yet to be concluded, with United due back for pre-season on July 8. ‘If Greenwood remains under contract with United, it is understood the forward would be eligible to report back for pre-season training with the rest of the squad. ‘Such a scenario may bring further criticism United’s way, given the ongoing sensitivity surrounding Greenwood, but he would be entitled to begin his pre-season training programme.’

