Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has not ruled out the possibility that Arne Slot could leave Liverpool after the outcome of an end-of-season review.

The Reds have had a poor season in the Premier League by their standards with Slot’s side clinging on to fifth place as the final match of the season approaches.

A few weeks ago Liverpool were heading for a comfortable top five finish and Champions League qualification -but one point from their last three matches means there is an outside chance that sixth-placed Bournemouth could still finish above them.

Slot won the Premier League title last campaign but results and poor performances have seen many Liverpool fans turn against him in recent months.

There were even rumours on Thursday that Liverpool have now ‘decided to sack’ Slot, while Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has been linked to the job.

However, Romano insists that a decision on Slot’s future has not yet been taken with an end-of-season review set to make things clearer ahead of next campaign.

READ: Iraola gets Liverpool approval after Reds make ‘decision to sack Slot’; Alonso ‘would have waited’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I absolutely confirm that there will be an end-of-season review at Liverpool. I can confirm that this will involve everyone at the club.

“I know there are many rumours about Arne Slot, what’s happening with Arne Slot. What I understand is that this week nothing is happening, but after this weekend, when Liverpool will obviously have a verdict on Champions League football, apart from Champions League football they will have an end-of-season review about absolutely everything.

“It talks about the manager, of course, but also, for example, there is Al-Hilal in Saudi really interested in Richard Hughes.

“My understanding is that Richard Hughes will lead Liverpool’s transfer window this summer and wants to focus on Liverpool, but interest from Saudi is genuine for the future.

“They are going to discuss the Arne Slot situation, they’re going to discuss some players, some contracts expiring, so several things to clarify.

“I think this is absolutely normal because in case Liverpool decide to change their mind compared to what they did so far. They never approached Xabi Alonso or other any other managers.

“But if the end-of-season review is going to be: ‘OK, we decide to part ways with the manager’, eventually Andoni Iraola could be a candidate.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Iraola odds-on favourite

“He used to work with Richard Hughes already at Bournemouth. He’s one of the most appreciated managers in England right now, doing an incredible job at Bournemouth. So for sure Iraola would be a candidate.

“He’s going to leave Bournemouth, we know that. He has an offer from Crystal Palace, but still nothing signed because Iraola wants to understand which could be the best option possible for him.

“He also had a proposal from another country, not England, but at the moment Iraola is giving priority to English football and Premier League football.”

Respected journalist James Pearce – who has been covering Liverpool for years – also dismissed the rumours on Thursday with the Reds position on Slot currently ‘unchanged’.

Pearce wrote on X: ‘Liverpool’s position on Arne Slot remains unchanged – despite a day of social media rumours.’

‘Have Liverpool got anything up their sleeve?’

ESPN‘s Mark Ogden has similar information to Pearce with the journalist insisting that Liverpool are still set on sticking with the Dutchman.

Ogden said: “Have Liverpool got anything up their sleeve? What they’ve got up their sleeve is to stick with Arne Slot and hope it gets better next season.

“They accept he’s had a difficult season for a variety of different reasons.”

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol insists he trusts Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to make the right decision over Slot in the summer.

Nicol said on ESPN: “FSG haven’t done an awful lot wrong since they got to Liverpool. Certainly, appointing Arne Slot wasn’t a bad move this time last year when they were picking up the trophy. Things have just gone a little haywire, that Xabi Alonso seemed the ideal situation to jump on.

“But I trust FSG, and if they wanted Xabi Alonso and he wanted to go to Liverpool, that would have been done and dusted. I think Liverpool know what they’re doing and I’m more than happy to not have Liverpool owners and FSG all over the papers telling us all what they’re trying to do, how they’re going to be doing this and that.

“So far they’ve acted, and we’ve seen how it turns out when they act. Up until now, generally, it’s been successful. So, I’m not so sure that the Xabi Alonso thing is something Liverpool fans and Liverpool owners will be desperately sad about, because they might just have something else up their sleeve.”

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