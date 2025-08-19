Leeds United’s summer recruitment drive is showing no signs of slowing down, with another significant addition set to follow their opening-day win over Everton.

The club have been in talks over multiple exits and arrivals during the final fortnight of the window, with one potential departure now looking increasingly likely.

Florian Plettenberg reports that Isaac Schmidt is close to joining Werder Bremen after positive talks with the Bundesliga club. The 25-year-old has already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms, though negotiations between the two sides continue.

Schmidt struggled to establish himself at Leeds and never looked central to Daniel Farke’s plans, with suggestions his signing was driven more by the club than the head coach. A return to Germany would suit all parties and clear the way for Leeds to focus on their attacking business.

That attacking focus has been a theme of Farke’s public comments in recent days. After beating Everton 1-0 on the opening weekend, the manager was clear about the need for extra firepower.

“Once you play that dominant, you then also need the players who are there with end product, with golden assists, and this is why I insisted so much [that] to give ourselves the best possible chance to survive, we definitely need to add a bit more firepower up front,” Farke said.

The German pointed to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s arrival as one step in that direction, but he was absent from the matchday squad despite being registered in time. Leeds supporters have long expected more in forward areas and are now set to get it.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Noah Okafor is on his way to Elland Road. The Switzerland international will join from AC Milan in a deal worth over €20m and has agreed a four-year contract with the option of a further season, with this deal given the ‘here we go’ treatment.

Romano adds that Okafor is scheduled to travel for his medical within 24 hours, with Leeds winning the race to bring him back from Serie A. He struggled last term for Milan and Napoli, scoring just once across 21 appearances, but his performances in pre-season offered a reminder of his talent.

Okafor found the net twice against both Perth Glory and Liverpool before impressing against Leeds in Dublin earlier this month. His versatility across the frontline makes him a valuable addition, able to operate on either flank or through the middle.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his best spell at RB Salzburg, where 34 goals and 23 assists in 110 appearances marked him out as one of Europe’s brightest wide forwards. Leeds will hope a return to that level can provide the cutting edge Farke has demanded.

With the window closing in less than two weeks, Elland Road looks set for a busy conclusion as Schmidt edges out and Okafor closes in.