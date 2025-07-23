Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has opened up on a growing transfer stand-off involving young forward Mateo Joseph.

Farke had expected to feature in a pre-season friendly against Man Utd and the tour of Germany, but plans changed following a pair of personal conversations. The 21-year-old, who featured 39 times in the Championship last season, is now pushing for a move abroad.

Despite making so many appearances in the second tier, the Spaniard averaged just 32 minutes on the pitch. He now looks set to fall further down the pecking order with one more striker expected to join Joel Piroe and new signing Lukas Nmecha.

Speaking after Leeds’ 4-1 win over SC Verl, Farke confirmed the striker “would like to move” and has made clear he is targeting a return to Spain.

“It was actually the plan to have him here,” said Farke.

“With him the situation is quite clear. We really value and rate him – otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially in the beginning of the last successful campaign ahead of a golden boot winner in Joel Piroe and an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.”

“Nevertheless, he came to me and asked for a new challenge and would like to move. He has also hinted that he prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. That was his call.”

Joseph signed a long-term contract with the club in January 2023 and remains under terms until 2027. Farke says he won’t stand in the way of a transfer but made clear Leeds will not let him leave for less than their valuation.

“We have invested a lot in him – time, money and backing,” he continued.

“He’s on a long-term contract and we value him. This is for our key people and the board to decide the value. The truth is that no other club has met our expectations yet.

“He mentioned that he didn’t feel ready for the trip to Stockholm. I accepted this because he started later with training,” Farke explained.

“The day after, he said he didn’t feel ready to travel to play the friendlies here in Germany.

“It’s not a situation I like. I’ve spoken honestly to him and strongly recommended him to be professional but he said he’s not in a mental state to do this.

“What should I do? I can’t call the police to drag him here on the training pitch. It was his decision.”