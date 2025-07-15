According to reports, Leeds United have finally ‘reached an agreement’ with Newcastle United as they look to finalise their fifth summer signing.

The newly-promoted side are in the market for key additions after winning the Championship title in 2024/25.

Leeds were the best side in the Championship last season, but this summer is key for the West Yorkshire side as they look to bridge the significant gap between divisions.

So far this summer, they have signed Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United have money to invest in this summer’s window as significant sales in recent years mean they are 15th in our Premier League net spend table.

This means they are likely to make several more additions in this summer’s window, with Newcastle star Sean Longstaff currently their top target.

The 27-year-old has made 214 appearances for boyhood club Newcastle, but he has slipped in the pecking order and only made eight Premier League starts during the 2024/25 campaign.

Longstaff’s future has been in doubt in recent weeks as Leeds have intensified their interest in the centre-midfielder, who has entered the final year of his current contract.

It has been suggested that the Magpies are open to cashing in on Longstaff, so they do not lose him on a free transfer in 2026.

Negotiations between Newcastle and Leeds have been difficult as Eddie Howe’s side have remained firm on their asking price, but there has been a breakthrough on Tuesday evening.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was the first to reveal that an ‘agreement has been reached’ between the two Premier League clubs for Longstaff.

Fabrizio Romano subsquently added that Leeds are ‘planning’ Longstaff’s ‘medical, while journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed how mich the midfielder will cost.

Romano tweeted: ‘Leeds United agree deal in principle to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.

‘Deal in place with final confirmation soon from #NUFC but #LUFC plan for Longstaff medical, as @David_Ornstein reports. Here we go, soon.’

Jacobs added: ‘Leeds United have now reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle to sign Sean Longstaff, as @David_Ornstein

called. Fee in excess of £12m. #LUFC land one of their top targets.’

More to follow…