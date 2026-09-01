Jamie Leweling has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool have joined the race to make a late signing with Everton and their Merseyside rivals keen on Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling, according to reports.

The Reds have completed the signings of Jeremy Jacquet (£55m, Stade Rennais), Victor Munoz (£34.5m, Osasuna), Ronald Araujo (loan, Barcelona), Ifeanyi Ndukwe (£2.57m, Austria Vienna) and Bradley Barcola (£106m, PSG) so far this summer.

Another big deal for a right winger had been expected at Liverpool if Cody Gakpo had left to join Manchester City before the deadline.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Liverpool had now decided to keep Gakpo as it became harder for them to land a potential replacement.

Romano wrote on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement. £85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC . Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

There is still scope, although unlikely, for Liverpool to sign a new senior attacking player before the deadline with a report from Sky Deutschland insisting that the Reds are attempting to bring in Stuttgart’s Leweling before the deadline.

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Everton have already submitted a concrete proposal for the attacker, who can play anywhere across the frontline, while Liverpool ‘remain interested’ on deadline day.

The report claims: ‘Leweling has not yet made a decision about his future. Staying in Stuttgart is also a possibility.

‘The winger is one of the most sought-after players in the Swabian squad. Last season, Leweling was one of VfB’s key performers, contributing an impressive 23 scorer points in 50 competitive matches.

‘Whether a transfer will take place during this transfer window remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: there is significant interest in Leweling, and VfB Stuttgart will likely have to deal with further offers before the deadline day on Tuesday.’

Liverpool ‘are unlikely to make another senior addition’

Despite that report in Germany, journalists Gregg Evans and James Pearce, in a joint report for The Athletic have revealed that Liverpool ‘are unlikely to make another senior addition’ on the wings.

READ: Liverpool set for deadline day ‘madness’ as £80m ‘overpay’ backed over ‘panic buy’

Two signings who are likely to come in are two 18-year-olds in the form of Genk’s Lucca Brughmans and Saint-Etienne’s Djylian N’Guessan, with both players like to end up back on loan.

Evans and Pearce reported: ‘There could, however, be changes in the goalkeeping department, with 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans close to joining for €33million. The plan is to send him back to Genk of Belgium on loan for the remainder of the season, unless there’s any late interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

‘Elsewhere, there’s a push to bring in winger Djylian N’Guessan, also 18, from Saint-Etienne of France after agreeing a fee worth around €5million for the French under-20 international. He is set to link up with Liverpool next summer.’

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