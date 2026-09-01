Aston Villa complete £77m double swoop as Konsa replacement signed

Aston Villa have announced the signings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ibrahim Mbaye, from Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

Villa were in need of a new centre-back after selling Ezri Konsa to Arsenal for £55million, and Harwood-Bellis has arrived to replace him. Unai Emery’s side have agreed to pay an initial £25m for the 24-year-old, while the deal could rise to £30m through add-ons.

Harwood-Bellis has penned a five-year contract at Villa Park.

A club statement reads: ‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton.

‘The highly-rated England international joins Villa on a permanent transfer.’

Mbaye, meanwhile, will wear the No 19 shirt after joining Villa from PSG for €55m (£47m).

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Mbaye’s Villa contract is understood to run until June 2031 and include the option for an extra year.

The Senegal international will help to strengthen Emery’s attacking options following the departures of players such as Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen.

The signings of Harwood-Bellis and Mbaye continue Villa’s policy of replacing big names and slightly ageing stars with dazzling young talent.

Mbaye is a particularly exciting capture. He is only 18 years old and is understood to have top-class potential.

Aston Villa turn to exciting young signings

PSG wanted to keep Mbaye, but the player pushed for a transfer to get more game time.

He could form an electric partnership with fellow attacking signings Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson.

The captures of Zion Suzuki and Joao Gomes have also been impressive, while Leon Goretzka will add experience to Villa’s midfield.

If Emery manages to get the best out of Alejandro Garnacho, then that transfer could end up being a good piece of business, too.

Villa have brought in over £314m by selling stars such as Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne and Emi Martinez.

Rogers was the biggest of those exits, joining Chelsea for a club-record £117m.

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