‘We all know’ – Neville makes Isak to Liverpool transfer prediction after match against Newcastle

Gary Neville reveals what “we all know” is going on in the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga ahead of the Reds’ clash with Newcastle United on Monday night.

Liverpool are still looking to strengthen their side before the end of the transfer window with the Reds hopeful they can sign at least one attacker and one centre-back.

Newcastle striker Isak is still top of their list of strikers with the Sweden international pushing hard for a move away from St James’ Park this summer.

Last week, Isak wrote on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

It’s a big week for the deal with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming again on Monday that the deal completely depends on Newcastle.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “This story, I have told you since July, completely depends on Newcastle.

“Isak wants to go to Liverpool. Isak wants to play for Liverpool. Liverpool want to go for Isak. Liverpool are prepared to pay, but Newcastle are the ones who decide, and Newcastle will try their best to keep their players.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there. Let’s see what kind of week it will be after the game on Monday, but, internally, the technical staff of Newcastle hope that Alexander Isak can be back in training already in this upcoming week, ahead of the end of the transfer window.”

Newcastle host Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday with much of the build up to the game dominated by talk of where Isak will be once the transfer window closes.

And Neville reckons the Isak transfer will start to take shape this week as both sides wait for this game to be out of the way before doing business.

When asked about the match on Monday night, Neville told Sky Sports: “It’s a brilliant game.

“I think that you don’t always get this type of game on a Monday night but I think these two teams not being in the Carabao Cup in this round and Europe not starting yet means that it’s a blockbuster fixture.

“And with a bit of spice added because of the Isak situation. We all know what’s going on there, I think, don’t we?

“They’re waiting for this game to be finished before they do the business.”