Premier League champions Liverpool are ‘on the brink’ of signing Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, according to reports.

Liverpool have already confirmed the £29million signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong’s good friend and former teammate in Germany, Florian Wirtz, is expected to be the Reds’ second summer signing. The pair are currently on holiday together, with the German playmaker set to have a medical later this week.

Arne Slot’s side have reportedly agreed to pay £116.5m for Wirtz, who has agreed a five-year contract in line with the club’s wage structure.

Following this, Liverpool will get Bournemouth left-back Kerkez through the door.

According to talkSPORT, a deal for the Hungarian international is ‘on the brink of being finalised’ for £40m.

A ‘full agreement’ between the two Premier League clubs is ‘imminent’, with talks ramping up after the Cherries signed a left-back replacement in Adrien Truffert from French club Stade Rennes.

This has ‘opened the door’ for Liverpool to complete the signing of Kerkez, taking their summer spending close to £200m.

This spending spree comes after a couple of years of shrewd investment. TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook explained the club’s increased budget this summer:

“They have got money because they haven’t really spent in the last couple of years,” Crook said.

“They signed Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will come in as a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson.

“They signed Federico Chiesa for a relatively modest sum — again, a move that probably hasn’t particularly worked out. But I always expected Liverpool to go big.”

Liverpool are unlikely to stop at Kerkez, with Slot targeting a new striker.

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is of interest, but is expected to cost too much.

Meanwhile, Crook says ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon ‘could be revisited’ after he came close to joining Liverpool last year.

“They are massive admirers of Alexander Isak, no question about that, but it would take a huge offer to prise him away from Newcastle,” the transfer expert added.

“The Gordon one is interesting. It’s one I’ve always kept in my back pocket as one that could be revisited, because he was very close to joining Liverpool this time last year — really close.

“To the extent where the deal was down to the final stages, and I think Newcastle just decided, ‘We actually can’t part company with this guy.’

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s still an itch there on Liverpool’s part that needs to be scratched.

“But I think it would take a big offer, and maybe they’re going to have to get players off the payroll before they would look at that.”

