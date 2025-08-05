Former Liverpool star gives verdict on potential Isak transfer as one doubt emerges

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is tipped to be the “missing link up front” for Liverpool by ex-Reds defender John Arne Riise.

The Reds are looking to bring in the Sweden international if possible this summer despite already signing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike for a big outlay.

Isak was their dream target this summer but Newcastle’s stance that he wasn’t for sale left Liverpool with little hope of landing the striker this summer.

But last week Isak made it clear to the Magpies that he wanted to leave St James’ Park in order to pursue a move to Liverpool despite Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League.

Liverpool subsequently made a £110m bid for the Swede, which was turned down by Newcastle, but reports insist they will go back in for Isak but only if the Geordies give them a clear indication that they are willing to negotiate.

Newcastle have reportedly set their valuation of Isak at around £150m and former Liverpool defender Riise admits he’s not sure if the deal is good value but reckons he would be a perfect fit at Anfield.

Riise told OLBG.com: “It’s been the talk of the summer. Some days you think, “Yeah, he’s going to sign,” and other days you think, ‘No chance’.

“What’s exciting is his movement – he’s quick, he’s a great finisher, he’s hungry.

“But you read so many stories from people who think they know everything, but they don’t have the answers.

“Newcastle will be tough to convince. This one might come down to what Isak himself says to the club. But it’s all about money, isn’t it? Newcastle are in a strong position. They know clubs want him.

“At the same time, do you want to keep an unhappy player at your club? If they decide not to sell because the price isn’t met, how will he perform next season for Newcastle? Because we all know he wants to leave.”

Riise added: “I’d love to get him at Liverpool, but the price will be extremely high. If it’s worth it? I don’t know.

“It would be an amazing signing for Liverpool, but right now it looks difficult as they’ve already rejected so many offers. Time will tell!”

Former Liverpool full-back Riise continued: “I think he’d suit Liverpool’s style perfectly – because of his movement, his runs in behind and his finishing.

“Look at Darwin Nunez, in the last couple of years, he’s had so many chances from making those runs. If Nunez had a bit more luck – or composure – in front of goal, he’d have scored an unbelievable amount.

“I think Alexander Isak is a step up. He’s calmer, more deadly in front of goal, and maybe smarter with his movement.

“So I think Isak fits Liverpool better – especially with the way we play. I get why Liverpool are going all in for him. He could be that missing link up front.”