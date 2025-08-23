Arsenal have ‘ruled out’ a move for Rodrygo this summer having agreed a deal for Eberechi Eze, leaving the Brazilian with ‘one possibility’ in the Premier League, and it’s not Tottenham.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for much of the summer, with just 93 minutes of action at the Club World Cup leading him to consider his options.

New manager Xabi Alonso has consistently said he wants to retain the winger and reiterated that stance after Rodrygo remained on their bench for their 1-0 win over Osasuna on the opening day of the La Liga season.

“It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different,” Alonso said. “Nothing’s going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition that it was. But this was just one game. I think we can leave the Club World Cup behind us and what really counts is this season. And of course I count on Rodrygo. It’s just one game, we don’t have to read too much in the future.

“If he has those [lack of] minutes in three months, then I can tell you with more certainty. But, today was the circumstances of the match and my decisions [not to play him].”

But a report on Thursday claimed Tottenham have had a loan bid ‘accepted’ by Madrid for the winger, who’s valued at €90m [£78m] by Transfermarkt, before it was claimed on Friday that Liverpool had ‘burst onto the scene’ to ‘enter the bidding’ for the talented winger as replacement for Luis Diaz.

Rodrygo has apparently consulted Liverpool goalkeeper and compatriot Alisson over a possible move to Anfield and although it’s been claimed the 24-year-old is ‘Slot’s second choice, at best’ and that ‘a move for the South American depends on whether or not Newcastle United loosen their stance on letting Alexander Isak go’.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central claim Liverpool are now the ‘only possibility’ for Rodrygo.

There’s not even a mention of Manchester City, who have been linked with him amid interest from Tottenham in Savinho, while Arsenal have been ‘ruled out’ with the signing of Eze from Palace set to be imminently announced.

Football.London confirm that Eze is undergoing his medical on Saturday after Fabrizio Romano revealed the details of the Gunners’ hijack of Tottenham on Wednesday.

He wrote on X: ‘Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred #AFC over Spurs. Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed.’

