Liverpool have reportedly made an ‘enquiry’ over a Fluminese midfielder while Rodrygo has held ‘talks’ over a move to Anfield this summer.

The Reds are already the biggest spenders in world football this summer having splashed close to £300m, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni their marquee additions.

They’re prepared to make a second bid for Alexander Isak after Newcastle rejected their offer of £110m earlier in the window, but the Magpies are so far maintaining their ‘not for sale’ stance as the striker trains apart from the squad and refuses to play amid so-called ‘broken promises’ over his lack of a new and improved contract at St James’ Park.

Arne Slot also wants to add centre-back Marc Guehi to his ranks but may have to wait until the end of the window for that deal to be completed as Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants the England international to be playing in the second leg of their Conference League play-off next week.

They’ve got other irons in the fire though according to well-respected Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, who claim Liverpool, along with Manchester City, have ‘enquired’ about Fluminense’s attacking midfielder Isaque Severino Silva.

The 18-year-old played no part for the Brazilian side at the Club World Cup, watching from the bench for their semi-final defeat to Chelsea, and has made just 12 senior appearances, totalling 483 minutes, but is very highly regarded in his homeland.

So much so that Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who have a rich history of hoovering up young talent from Brazil, have seen a €7m [£6m] bid rejected for Isaque already this summer.

The report claims ‘there is a possibility of a new offer, of higher value, being sent’, though Liverpool and/or Manchester City may also send their own proposal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for a far more well-renowned Brazilian in Rodrygo, who’s now reportedly decided he will leave Real Madrid having not featured in their La Liga opener against Osasuna on Tuesday.

A report on Thursday claimed Tottenham have had a loan bid ‘accepted’ by Madrid for the winger, who’s valued at €90m [£78m] by Transfermarkt, before a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes on Friday claimed Liverpool have ‘burst onto the scene’ to ‘enter the bidding’ for the talented winger as replacement for Luis Diaz.

And now Indy Kaila, writing for Football Insider, claims Rodrygo has consulted a compatriot over a possible move to Anfield this summer.