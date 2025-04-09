Mohamed Salah is ‘closing in’ on a Liverpool extension as Fabrizio Romano claims an ‘agreement is now at the final stages’.

Liverpool are set to win their second Premier League title with the Reds 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal despite a recent blip under Arne Slot in his first season in charge.

But the uncertain futures of out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk has cast something of a shadow over the campaign.

Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid over a move to the Bernabeu but amid frequent rumours of both Salah and Van Dijk also being on the move, transfer expert Davud Ornstein claimed on Monday that Liverpool have always been “confident” of retaining the pair.

“The talks, the negotiations have been positive and cordial,” Ornstein said.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services.

“Like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ that is going to happen now, and that will be really good news for them.”

And now Romano has confirmed that Salah is ‘closing in on a new deal’ and the same goes for Van Dijk.

Accompanied by a alert and bomb emoji, Romano wrote on X: ‘Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages.

‘Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together.’

Earlier this month, former Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips picked out which Liverpool star would be the toughest to replace.

“You can’t replace them Trent and Mo. They’re irreplaceable players. You’re never going to replace what Salah does, especially not now, because Salah’s aged like fine wine. He just keeps getting better and better and better,” Wright-Phillips said.

“And Trent – I can’t name any right-back over my football career that does what Trent can do. Fair enough, his defending can be a problem.

“When they had Henderson and Fabinho in there, if Trent was out of place, they just slotted into that position, giving him time to get back. So, they did find a way around it. I think that the biggest miss for me, out of those two, would be Salah.

“I think that’s only because we’ve been lucky enough to see Connor Bradley play already. He might not give you the Trent assist, but he makes the right choices in that final third and he defends really, really well. They can patch that; they can cover that situation.

“Salah is the bigger one because there’s been times I’ve watched Liverpool this year, and they haven’t looked great and the team’s been on top, and Salah either finds a crazy pass or he scores himself. Match winners like that you don’t find often.”