A Liverpool new boy has been tipped to win the Premier League player of the season award

Liverpool have been tipped by a Premier League icon to win the treble this season, while one of their new signings has been touted to be the league’s player of the season.

The Reds won the Premier League title by 10 points last season, and they’ve got a vastly improved squad now. They have signed six new players, with big names Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez among them.

Given their heavy recruitment, it’s felt by many pundits that no other club has a chance of overtaking Liverpool.

A group of 10 pundits on the Premier League website have all backed the Reds to win the title this season.

Among them was Michael Owen, who stated they could have won the title by ‘more than 10 points’ last term and nobody ‘has improved enough’ to go past them.

Owen has gone a step further, stating the Reds are ‘streets ahead’ of any other side, and though they did not win last season’s Champions League, they are ‘favourites’ to win that this season, and the former striker feels Liverpool ‘could win three of the four competitions they’re in this season’.

Further to that, he feels Mohamed Salah is going to win the golden boot even if Alexander Isak joins, and expects Florian Wirtz to have the most assists across the league.

On Wirtz, Owen said the Liverpool new boy has ‘loads of ability’ and given he plays in a position where he’s going to be involved a lot, if he adapts to the league, he could be ‘absolutely anything and one of the stars of the show’.

Indeed, Owen expects Wirtz to be the Premier League player of the season after his £116million move to Anfield.

A lot of the former Reds man’s predictions centre on the Anfield outfit, as he also stated there is ‘no question’ who is going to be manager of the season: Arne Slot.

Owen was also prepared to offer a bold prediction in regards to Liverpool’s rivals, Everton.

He stated the Toffees have a ‘lot of momentum’ and the feel-good factor around the club, coupled with some new signings, means Owen can not only see Everton being in the top half at the end of the season, but ‘possibly challenging for Europe’.

Owen was one of a few of the pundits asked who felt Everton would be the surprise package of the season.

