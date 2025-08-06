Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has made a Premier League title prediction, while he has also called Arsenal and Chelsea’s final 2025/26 positions.

Last season, Liverpool were comfortably the best team in the Premier League as they deservedly clinched their 20th title in Arne Slot’s debut campaign.

The Reds capitalised on Arsenal and Manchester City’s struggles to win the Premier League with a couple of games remaining and they are the favourites to fend off rivals to secure their 21st title in 2025/26.

Liverpool have boosted their title chances this summer as they are this window’s biggest spenders in Europe, though they are closely followed by Arsenal and Chelsea.

Owen has revealed that he “really fancies” Liverpool heading into the new season and has given them a percentage “chance” of winning the Premier League.

“Sometimes at this stage of the year you think you’d like to see the transfer window play out before making a title prediction,” Owen told The Metro.

“There’s still a lot of business to be done but I don’t really feel like that at the moment. I think Liverpool are far and away the team with the best chance of winning it. I think they’ve got like a 70% chance of winning it, I really fancy them.

“They were ten points clear last season and they took their foot off the gas. It could’ve been 20. Even if it ended up being 15, that’s a massive gap.

“And they’ve signed some incredible players over the last month or so. I just think they were the best, and they’ve strengthened from a position of strength. I think they’re going to win it again.”

Owen has also given backing to Arsenal as they are a “serious team”, but he thinks they will finish second behind Liverpool again.

“Looking down the pecking order, I like Arsenal. I think it’s foolish for fans to think the manager is under pressure just because they’ve come second three years in a row,” Owen added.

“Arsenal have shown consistency. They’ve consistently been good and had reasons to believe they were unlucky not to get more points.

“I mean, Bukayo Saka was injured for a large part of last season, Kai Havertz was too. They’re probably their two main attacking players. Other key players were out as well.

“So, I think they had a lot of injuries to attacking players that you would say were harsh, and now they’ve gone and bought a proven goalscorer.

“It’s not a guarantee he’ll succeed, but there are reasons to believe Arsenal can do better than last season. They’re already doing well; they got to the semi-finals of the Champions League. They’re a serious team.

“People talk about Arteta, if he has a bad start to the season, because they’ve got a tough start to the season looking at their fixtures, but even if they had a tricky start to the season, you would be absolutely mad to think he’s not the right man.

“He’s knocking on the door, and the door’s going to bang open soon. Whether it’s this season or not remains to be seen.”

Owen has also explained why he reckons Chelsea will finish ahead of Man City in the remaining Champions League positions.

“Then we go further down and you’re looking at Manchester City and Chelsea. Chelsea are getting better,” Owen continued.

“The thing I find ironic about Chelsea is if they had lost to Nottingham Forest [on the final day of the season] and missed out on Champions League, everyone would be saying it’s the worst season in the world, and the manager would’ve been under pressure.

“All of a sudden they qualify and they then win the Conference League, which they could have done with their eyes closed, and then win the Club World Cup.

“Now everyone’s falling in love with Chelsea and thinks they’re great. They are a very good team, and they are getting better. They’re a very young team.

“But it just makes you laugh, doesn’t it? One game last season, if he had lost against Nottingham Forest, would Enzo Maresca still be in a job?

“And now all of a sudden, in the blink of an eye, he’s qualified for the Champions League, and he’s won two trophies and now the whole picture is different.

“But they are good, and they are improving, and they have got a chance. I definitely think they’ll get into the top four. My top four would be Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City, in that order.”