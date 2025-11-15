Man City FFP: Verdict ‘delayed’ as ‘absurd’ new twist comes to light as the wait goes on

Discussions over Premier League chairwoman Alison Brittain have reportedly seen the 115 FFP charges case against Man City ‘delayed’.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Pep Guardiola last season after winning the Premier League title in each of their previous four campaigns.

Guardiola’s side, who are currently second in the Premier League after 11 matches, have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

READ: Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City boss Guardiola said in February that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

Guardiola said: “In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.

“Because in the last 10 years we are third [for net spend], but in the last five even with what we won we are behind the top six teams so I’m sorry for the comments and that is why I don’t agree.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Tottenham.

“Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons but even with that I know this club, it is always ‘just about the money.’”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola is still ‘the best’ as ex-Man City man lauds him over Arteta; expects him to stay

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he closes in on century of Premier League goals

👉 Guardiola ‘proposes’ Bellingham swap deal as Man City ‘favourites’ to sign Real Madrid star – report



And now The Independent (via the Manchester Evening News) insists that ‘discussions over the future of Premier League chairwoman Alison Brittain’ have ‘delayed’ the process.

The report adds: ‘As per The Independent, a number of top-ranking individuals at the Premier League have been soliciting views from club executives on whether Brittain should be given another three-year term.

‘These views are reportedly being shaped by the progress of the case against City, with Brittain thought to hold considerable sway.

‘It is suggested that the debate about support for the current chairwoman has ‘intensified.’ It is reported that the outcome of the City case could influence club opinions, with some high-ranking officials stating it would be ‘absurd’ to form such a pivotal opinion before the case is settled.’

READ NEXT: Chelsea, Tottenham stars among seven current England squad members facing World Cup snub