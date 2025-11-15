Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea “completed” their first signing ahead of the January transfer window with Deinner Ordonez set to join from Independiente del Valle.

The Blues have made a good start to the new Premier League season with Enzo Maresca’s men third as the league pauses for the international break.

Chelsea spent over £280m in the summer transfer window as they looked to help Maresca build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title.

Pre-arranged moves for Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez all came to fruition and Chelsea have struck another deal for a youngster.

Transfer expert Romano has revealed that the Blues have “completed” a deal to sign Ecuadorian centre-back Ordonez from Independiente del Valle, the club where both Paez and Moises Caicedo arrived in the Premier League from.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have completed a deal for young centre back Deinner Ordonez, born in 2009 and widely regarded as one of Ecuador’s standout talents. Ecuador continue to produce an impressive number of young players, with Independiente del Valle again at the heart of their development work.

“Independiente del Valle have already produced players like Kendry Paez and Moises Caicedo, and when it comes to centre backs, names such as Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie have emerged from the same system. Ordonez follows that line. He is tall, fast, and highly rated, although he will need time to adapt to European football.

“Three other clubs were in the race, including two in England and one in Germany, but Chelsea moved quickly. Their scouting department have monitored Ordonez for months, observing him on and off the pitch. When the moment came to act, they were fast and decisive.

“Chelsea have agreed a long-term contract with Ordonez and have an excellent relationship with Independiente del Valle, which made the negotiation straightforward. The plan is for Ordonez to arrive in London in December 2027 or January 2028. He may visit Cobham earlier to take photos and prepare for the move.

“This signing strengthens Chelsea’s long-term defensive strategy. They already have emerging talents such as Josh Acheampong and established figures like Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, but they wanted another high-potential centre back for the future. Despite links this morning with Liverpool, Chelsea had already completed the deal. Everything is signed, and the club have been in Ecuador to finalise the agreement. The official announcement will follow.”