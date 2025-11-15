As Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad takes shape, there are seven current England players most likely to be snubbed for next summer’s tournament…

Jarrod Bowen

The 28-year-old comfortably remains the very best component of a very poor West Ham United side as he’s led a key metric in the Premier League this season.

Bowen has also been a dependable deputy to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the right flank for England, though there is a quality disparity between these two players, as the goalscorer against Serbia is simply a level above his teammate.

Against Serbia, Saka further established himself as one of the few guaranteed starters for England. So barring injury, the most Bowen can hope for is to be his back-up and he’ll likely be out of the squad completely once Cole Palmer returns to form and fitness for Chelsea.

READ: Foden experiment must work or England career is ‘over’ – is that why ‘five-yard pass to Eze’ was praised?



Dan Burn

The England centre-back picture is also pretty clear. John Stones and Ezri Konsa did very little wrong in the rare moments that they were tested against Serbia, with this duo and Marc Guehi miles ahead as Tuchel‘s main three options in the middle of defence.

This leaves several well-matched contenders vying for the fourth and final centre-back spot in the squad, with Dan Burn currently being given the nod by Tuchel.

Like Jordan Henderson, Burn’s experience and leadership is in his favour, though he could easily end up being usurped by Harry Maguire or a younger and more technically sound alternative if he’s outperformed during the run-in.

Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah was among the England stars to have a shocker in the alarming loss to Senegal, while he’s been labelled “awful” for his Chelsea displays this season.

We’re not going that strong on Chalobah, but there is a notable distance between him and England’s best centre-backs, so he will have the fourth-choice role if he is in the squad at all.

Chelsea’s glaring weakness at centre-back means Chalobah should at least get more than enough minutes before the World Cup, but you have to feel that Tuchel is more likely to go for a Burn or Maguire-esque character for this limited playing role in next summer’s squad.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F365 picks England’s World Cup-winning XI: Spence, Rashford win left-wing debate

👉 England 2-0 Serbia player ratings: Bellingham, Foden, Eze stake claims from bench

👉 The discarded England XI without a hope of a World Cup squad place



Jarell Quansah

Quansah will likely be glad that he’s swerved the Liverpool crisis for life in the Bundesliga, but he has had to deal with Erik ten Hag having one of the worst managerial reigns in Bundesliga history.

Ten Hag’s sacking after a measly three games certainly wasn’t Quansah’s fault, though. He has rediscovered his confidence and been one of Leverkusen’s strongest performers this season.

Quansah is certainly in line to be a regular starter for England in the future, but he’s currently in a near-exact position on the periphery ahead of the World Cup as Chalobah and Burn. At the moment, a toss of a coin could be used to decide who gets the nod.

James Trafford

Was Trafford joining Manchester City the worst transfer decision in the summer? Probably, yes…

There is already speculation over Trafford leaving Man City as early as January, with the 23-year-old stuck on the bench following a couple of nervy performances and, more importantly, the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This means Trafford needs to hope for an injury to Donnarumma or an escape in January to have any hope of making the England squad next summer. He is only in this squad because in-form Nick Pope is injured and the Newcastle United star will replace his fellow Burnley alumnus if there’s no drastic change in the coming months.

READ: Kane slammed for ‘infuriating’ trait in England win as tired argument resurrected despite ‘one of my best games’



Alex Scott

Tuchel has done his own thing as England boss and has made plenty of bold selection decisions, with one of his most satisfying being to reward Scott with his first senior call-up for this month’s international break.

The talented central midfielder must be doing well as he’s joined a seemingly endless list of in-form talents being linked with Manchester United ahead of January. Still, he likely has too much to do ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Scott is clearly ahead of Curtis Jones and Kobbie Mainoo in Tuchel’s thinking at the moment, but was not included in England’s 23-man matchday squad to face Serbia with Guehi, who has withdrawn due to injury. The Bournemouth man is on the fringes, but he will probably end up narrowly missing out.

Djed Spence

The October international break was great for Spence as he started and impressed in the wins against Wales and Latvia, showcasing his versatility as he played at left-back and right-back in these matches.

This placed him as a frontrunner for the England left-back berth, which is one of the few positions still up for grabs, but Nico O’Reilly’s measured first start against Serbia, plus his stellar form for Man City, have harmed the Tottenham star.

With Myles Lewis-Skelly not playing enough for Arsenal, Spence and O’Reilly are currently England’s main two options at left-back. However, Newcastle’s Lewis Hall will complicate the close-fought battle between these players once he returns, having previously shone for his country.

At the moment, it could be any of those three to be snubbed by Tuchel, and the Spurs man needs a performance if he starts against Albania on Sunday.