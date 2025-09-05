It has been claimed that Chelsea could ‘almost immediately agree’ a mega-money transfer after signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

Garnacho was heavily linked with Chelsea before he finally got his move to Stamford Bridge towards the end of this summer’s transfer window.

The flashy winger was deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd after he fell out with head coach Ruben Amorim last season. He was part of their so-called ‘bomb squad’, which also included Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Garnacho slipped in the pecking order at Man Utd last season as he butted heads with Amorim over his poor form and attitude, while he was not suited to the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Despite this, Garnacho has a lot of potential and Chelsea sealed a deal worth around £40m to sign the winger from their Premier League rivals.

Now, former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has backed Chelsea to sell Garnacho next year for a huge profit.

“I think that he’s going to turn out to be a superstar at Chelsea and I think that he’ll do well,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“£40 million is all profit for United, so they’ve done okay on the balance sheet with that. But I don’t know why they didn’t stick with him. Obviously there was a falling out there with Amorim.

“Look, he’s a talent and I think he’s going to do well in the Chelsea set up. So I think Chelsea have stolen one again. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him move on for £70m/£80m at the end of next season.

“Chelsea will be able to sell him on, having used him well this season, or next season as well.

“So I expect that to be good business for Chelsea and they’ve had a fantastic window in terms of finances as well. So full kudos to them on that one.”

Garnacho’s exit helped to fund the deadline day arrival of 23-year-old Senne Lammens, who is expected to be Man Utd’s No.1 after the international break.

However, the former Royal Antwerp standout is still unproven, and former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster thinks he was a “panic buy”.

“Being a goalkeeper for United is the hardest goalkeeping position to play in world football. You need someone with broad shoulders,” Foster claimed.

“I’ve watched a lot of videos of him [Lammens] on YouTube…and he looks on the eye test like he’s a competent goalkeeper.

“I’m yet to see what he’s like with the ball at his feet though and I think he’s a panic buy.

“United have probably always got some sort of list of goalkeepers that they look at and they keep tabs on.

“There will be scouts all over the world…but I don’t think they’ve done an in-depth analysis. A deadline day goalkeeper signing tells me that your club is desperate.”