Man Utd learn why Leeds, Sunderland rejected Lammens as PL duo saw Belgian as ‘risk’

Premier League rivals Leeds and Sunderland chose to reject the signing of new Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils secured Lammen’s signature on deadline day as Ruben Amorim looked to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Altay Bayindir or Andre Onana as No.1.

Onana has been dropped for Bayindir in the Premier League this season after the Cameroon international had a disappointing 24/25 campaign for Man Utd.

Man Utd boss Amorim did start Onana in a League Cup match against Grimsby Town with the goalkeeper making two mistakes as the Red Devils were beaten on penalties by the League Two outfit.

And now the Red Devils have seemingly found a new No.1 with Lammens arriving for €21m from Royal Antwerp after reportedly ‘leaning towards’ a deal for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez earlier on transfer deadline day.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists that Lammens was initially being brought in to be a No.2 but the Red Devils will be hoping to fast-track him to No.1 status.

Neville told NBC Sports: “I’ve been asking around about that one this morning and spoke to a few people at United. The feeling is the new boy coming in would probably be a No.2 who would start on the bench, but they absolutely do need a No.1.”

And now the Daily Mail claim that Sunderland and Leeds could have signed Lammens earlier in the summer transfer window before Man Utd got a deal over the line.

However, Lammens ‘did not convince other top-flight clubs when they assessed him’ with the Daily Mail adding that a report in Belgium said that Sunderland and Leeds ‘enquired – but quickly dropped out when they heard the hefty asking price’.

It is not yet clear whether Lammens was signed from Royal Antwerp to be the No.1 or not but the Daily Mail continues: ‘The Premier League poses a range of tests for goalkeepers – athletic, mental, physical, technical – that exceed those of most other leagues and though scouts could see Lammens’ potential, they felt it would be a risk to pitch him straight into a first-choice role in England.’

After signing for Man Utd on deadline day, Lammens said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff.

“This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”