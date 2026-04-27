Manchester United are actively in for AC Milan and Portugal winger, Rafael Leao, and a report out of Italy states a bid well below the player’s release clause will be accepted.

Leao, 26, has been among Milan’s standout performers ever since his €35m switch from Lille al the way back in 2019.

The 43-cap Portugal international has been named in three of the past four Serie A teams of the season. He was also named the player of the season in the 2021/22 campaign in which his 11 goals and 10 assists helped power Milan to their most recent Scudetto.

As you might expect for a player of his calibre, Milan previously protected themselves by inserting a gigantic release clause into the forward’s contract. Reports vary, though the number it’s claimed to be set at is either €150m or €175m.

But according to the latest from Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Milan would accept a much more modest bid of between €50m-€60m for Leao.

That’s where Man Utd enter into the equation, with the Red Devils seeking a new left winger this summer on top of two blockbuster additions in central midfield.

Man Utd ‘make move’ for Rafael Leao

And per the report, it’s Leao who Man Utd are fixing their gaze on, with the Premier League giant ‘making a move’ for the right-footer.

Calciomercato went on to add: ‘Leao could leave for a fee between 50 and 60 million euros: Manchester United are making a move for the Portuguese striker.’

The report termed Leao a ‘striker’ largely because he’s played centrally more often than not this term.

Nevertheless, Leao’s primary position throughout much of his career is left wing and that’s where he’d be expected to play if brought to Old Trafford.

Regarding why Milan are reportedly willing to sell for a sum so far below the release clause, the obvious explanation is Leao will only have two years left on his deal come the summer.

If the signs suggest he isn’t willing to agree a new contract, a lucrative sale while Milan are still in a relatively healthy bargaining position would make sense.

Adding further fuel to the transfer fire is the claim Leao’s projected transfer fee (€50m-€60m), along with his current salary at Milan (€7m per season) are both ‘easily affordable’ for Man Utd.

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The report also doubled down on claims a €50m-€60m bid could be enough to get Milan’s green light when stating: ‘The Portuguese would not be considered untouchable when faced with offers between 50 and 60 million.’

Adding a final piece of context to the story and providing another boost in Man Utd’s direction, Calciomercato concluded: ‘Barcelona have also made inquiries, but without success.

‘Leao, however, continues to be closed to Saudi Arabia: his future, if anything, could be in the Premier League.’

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