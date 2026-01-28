Manchester United will look to sign a left winger in the summer and could target a Chelsea player, according to reports.

The Red Devils sold Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea last summer and did not sign a direct replacement, though forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko all arrived.

Man Utd want to sign a left winger and midfielder in the summer

The lack of a natural option on the left has seen Mason Mount play in Ruben Amorim’s front three for much of this campaign, while natural left-wing-back Patrick Dorgu has been deployed as a left winger under interim manager Darren Fletcher and current boss Michael Carrick.

Signing a left winger isn’t expected to be an immediate priority for Manchester United, with no January signings anticipated. However, the club is expected to pursue one, along with a central midfielder, at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Champions League qualification would provide a significant boost towards landing their top transfer targets, with midfielders Carlos Baleba of Brighton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton all reportedly of interest.

Man Utd winger shortlist revealed

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Tyrique George (Chelsea)

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

According to the Daily Mail, United could take advantage of Milan ‘considering a sale’ for star man Rafael Leao, while Chelsea teenager Tyrique George and Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye are also under ‘consideration’.

The report states:

The left winger market is going to be one to pay closer attention to in the coming months with United likely to stick to a back-four system regardless of whether Carrick remains in charge or not. Sources in Italy have said that AC Milan would consider a sale for Rafael Leao, while Ineos’ Premier League-proven preference brings others such as Tyrique George, 19, and available to leave Chelsea, and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, under contract until 2029, into consideration.

Who should Man Utd sign: Leao, George or Ndiaye?

Leao has been perpetually linked with a Premier League move for several years, reportedly previously being a top target for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international is under contract until 2028, so Milan could look to cash in while his value is high, though he is not expected to cost the £100million reported two years ago.

Leao has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 Serie A games this season and has registered 143 goal involvements in 278 appearances for the Rossoneri.

He is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in Europe but has yet to be tested in the Premier League, which could make the signing of Ndiaye more appealing.

Not only is Ndiaye Premier League proven, but he is also younger than Leao, though his contract lasts until 2029.

The 25-year-old has four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, but his impact goes beyond statistics. Excellent in one-on-one situations with opposition full-backs, Ndiaye is among Europe’s best dribblers and has the ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye.

George, meanwhile, would be viewed as a riskier signing.

A player with immense ability and potential, the 19-year-old has struggled for minutes this campaign and was close to joining Fulham last summer. Given his lack of first-team action at Stamford Bridge, George could be available for a very reasonable price, and considering his potential, he would be worth the risk at under £25m.

