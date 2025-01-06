Man Utd: Romano claims Amorim has decided summer signing is now ‘untouchable’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has decided that summer signing Leny Yoro is now one of “few untouchable players” at Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils drew 2-2 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday with Lisandro Martinez’s opener cancelled out by Cody Gakpo on 59 minutes.

Arne Slot’s side took the lead when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty with 20 minutes to go after Matthijs de Ligt handled the ball in the area.

But Amad Diallo stunned the Premier League leaders with a late equaliser and Man Utd had the best chance to win it when Joshua Zirkzee squared the ball to Harry Maguire in the penalty area – but the England international could only send his shot well over the crossbar.

Summer signing Yoro started on the bench against Liverpool on Sunday but made an appearance in the final seven minutes of normal time as Amorim looked to shore up his defence.

The young Frenchman was ruled out in the early months of the campaign after picking up a bad ankle injury in their pre-season tour, shortly after completing his £52m deal from Lille.

Yoro made his debut under Amorim against Arsenal in early December and has played some part in every Premier League match since with the centre-back making eight appearances in all competitions.

And now transfer expert Romano insists he is one of “few untouchable players” at Man Utd as Amorim looks to build a successful squad at Old Trafford.

Romano wrote on X: “Ruben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development. Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man United.”

Amorim was pleased with his Man Utd players and their performance at Anfield, he said after the match: “I think we faced this game, second half and first half, with a different mentality. That is the difference. We can talk about the system, the technical [side], we are short, we are tall but the mentality sometimes is everything.

“And you can feel it. At the end of the game, I looked at the pitch and the guys were really tired and, sometimes, I have to explain to my players that we have to finish games like that. So I think it was a good day in that aspect. I think we could have won.

Amorim added: “I think we controlled the game very well. Every time Liverpool had a chance, we controlled. We had the ball for some moments and that makes the difference.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

👉 Paul Scholes reveals one Man Utd star ‘surprised’ him in Liverpool draw

👉 I resent Manchester United for being ‘weak’ and ‘softer’ than at Ferguson’s peak



“You can see during the game it was not like we were suffering all the time because we control the ball, sometimes winning fouls, controlling the transitions. So I think it was a good game.”

On consistency, the Man Utd boss continued: “When we are focused, when we fight for the ball, when we suffer, when we finish the game we are really, really tired. I think we can be a good team.

“If you don’t do that all the time, we are going to lose games like in the last weeks. We have to start, some day, to be consistent. Not in the way we play but the way we face the competition. So let’s start today.”